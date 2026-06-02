Manipur Police apprehended six persons linked to extortion and insurgent groups, including RPF/PLA and KYKL cadres. Two were arrested for possessing brown sugar, and four alleged illegal liquor sellers were also nabbed in a statewide crackdown.

Manipur Police apprehended six persons linked to extortion and insurgent groups, two individuals for possession of suspected brown sugar, and four alleged illegal liquor sellers during a series of intelligence-based operations conducted across the state on Monday, officials said.

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Statewide Crackdown on Crime

Extortionists Apprehended

During separate operations in Imphal East district, security forces arrested two alleged extortionists identified as active cadres of the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF)/ People's Liberation Army (PLA). The individuals were apprehended from different locations in the district for their alleged involvement in extortion-related activities.

KYKL Cadre Arrested

In another operation, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from the office complex of the CDO Imphal West at Minuthong. The arrested individual was identified as Bramhacharimayum Sana Sharma alias Ibungo alias Manisana (38), a resident of Mayang Imphal.

Drug Seizure in Koirengei

Security forces also arrested two persons near CMC Hospital in Koirengei and seized 1.425 kg of suspected brown sugar, including the weight of the carry bag, along with a scooter.

Illegal Liquor Sellers Nabbed

Meanwhile, Manipur Police apprehended four persons from different locations within Imphal city for allegedly selling liquor illegally. A large quantity of illicit liquor was recovered during the operation.

Security Measures and Law & Order Update

As per the press note," search operations and area domination exercises are continuing in fringe and vulnerable areas across several districts to maintain law and order and curb criminal activities."

On the law and order front, the state remained peaceful during the last 24 hours. The press note also highlighted that 289 vehicles carrying essential commodities were escorted safely along National Highway-37 under enhanced security arrangements.

Additionally, authorities installed 114 nakas and checkpoints across Manipur's hill and valley districts as part of ongoing security measures.

New DGP Assumes Charge, Issues Directives

On the same day, IPS officer Mukesh Singh formally assumed charge as the Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur. After receiving a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Police Headquarters in Mantripukhri, he held an introductory meeting with senior officers and stressed professionalism, adherence to the Constitution, rule of law, coordination among agencies, and impartial service to the public.

The police also urged citizens not to believe rumours or unverified videos circulating on social media and warned that legal action would be taken against those spreading fake content online.

Authorities further appealed to the public to surrender any looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the nearest police or security force unit.