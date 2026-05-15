Manipur forces arrested a KCP cadre in Thoubal district and launched search operations in Noney district after a firing incident killed one civilian and injured two. In a separate case, a juvenile and another person were held for a firing incident.

Manipur security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) Taibanganba outfit from Thoubal district and launched search operations in Noney district following a firing incident that left one civilian dead and two others seriously injured, police said.

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Search Ops Launched After Fatal Firing in Noney

According to a press note, Manipur Police said that an unprovoked firing by unidentified gunmen in the boundary area between Joujangtek and Nungsai-II village boundary area under Khoupum police station in Noney district on May 13 killed one civilian and severely injured two others. Security forces have launched cordon and search operations in the surrounding areas to nab those involved in the incident.

KCP Cadre Arrested in Thoubal

The arrested cadre was identified as Khongbantabam Chinglemba Meitei alias Nanao (35), a resident of Lamsang Lamdeng Khunou presently residing at Thoubal Awang Leikai. He was arrested on May 13 from the Yairipok Lamkhai area under Thoubal police station in Thoubal district. A mobile phone was also seized from his possession.

Arrests Made in Imphal East Firing Case

Meanwhile, in connection with a firing incident at a residential gate in Tangkham Awang Leikai under Heingang police station in Imphal East district on May 7, police recovered five 9 mm live rounds, four empty cases and a fired projectile piece from the spot during inspection.

Further investigation led to the apprehension of a juvenile on May 11, while his alleged accomplice, identified as Usham Roshan Singh alias Naobi (28), a resident of Haraorou Awang Leikai in Imphal East district, was arrested on May 12.

According to police, the investigation established that the accused persons and their accomplices had allegedly opened fire with the objective of creating fear and extorting money.

Security Measures and Public Appeal

As per the press note, a total of 113 nakas and checkpoints were installed across various districts of Manipur in both hill and valley areas.

Manipur Police also appealed to the public not to believe rumours or fake videos circulating on social media and urged people to verify any doubtful content through the Central Control Room. The police further cautioned that uploading or circulating fake posts on social media would invite legal action and appealed to people to return looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the nearest police station or security forces immediately.