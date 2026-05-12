A 39-year-old homemaker from Vadodara has accused her businessman husband of using a forged Aadhaar card bearing her name and photograph to check into a five-star hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra West along with another woman.

A 39-year-old homemaker from Vadodara has accused her businessman husband of using a forged Aadhaar card bearing her name and photograph to check into a five-star hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra West along with another woman.

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The Bandra police registered an FIR on May 8 against the businessman and an unidentified woman after the complainant uncovered the alleged forgery and impersonation.

The couple, married since 2013, had already initiated mutual consent divorce proceedings in Surat earlier this February.

A Bandra police officer said, “The FIR has been registered for cheating, forgery and impersonation. No arrest has been made as the offence entails punishment below seven years. Notice has been served to the accused.”

According to the complaint, the woman discovered the alleged misuse of her identity after receiving an unexpected call from the hotel staff.

“I learned about the misuse of my Aadhaar card when I got a call from the five-star staff alerting me about it. He used a fake and fabricated Aadhaar card with my name and photo, even though they knew it was not mine. The woman along with him impersonated me by making it appear that the woman on the Aadhaar card was me, and by misusing that fake Aadhaar card, my husband and the unknown woman accompanying him conspired to defraud me,” the complainant stated in the FIR.

The alleged fraud reportedly came to light when the woman travelled to Mumbai on April 14 for personal work. During her visit, her advocate raised suspicions after hearing claims that the estranged couple had reconciled.

“At that time my advocate called me and asked if my husband and I had reconciled and withdrawn our divorce case. When I said no, he told me that someone known to him had seen my husband check into a hotel room under his name and with another person. After verifying the details, I visited the hotel the next day and checked the CCTV and booking details before approaching the Bandra police,” said the complainant in the FIR.

Police are continuing their investigation into the alleged use of forged identity documents and impersonation at the luxury hotel.