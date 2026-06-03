A viral video from Mumbai local trains shows vegetable vendors occupying walkways and selling produce, sparking outrage over passenger inconvenience and raising questions about enforcement.

A viral video has divided opinion online after showing multiple vegetable vendors occupying walkways inside a Mumbai local train. The footage highlights how vendors spread their produce across the floor, effectively turning the coach into a marketplace.

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Passengers were seen struggling to move around as the vendors continued their business, selling vegetables to commuters. The incident has drawn sharp criticism, with many questioning how such activity was allowed inside one of the busiest commuter networks in the country.

Vendors Turn Train Into Marketplace

The video shows vendors hoarding spaces meant for walking, leaving little room for passengers to navigate. Commuters expressed frustration at the inconvenience, pointing out that local trains are already overcrowded during peak hours.

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Social media users reacted strongly, with some condemning the practice as unsafe and disruptive. Others argued that vendors often resort to such measures due to a lack of designated transport for their goods.

The clip has reignited debate about enforcement inside Mumbai’s suburban rail system. Authorities have previously warned against unauthorized activities inside trains, but incidents continue to surface.

Officials are expected to review the footage and assess whether action needs to be taken against those involved. The incident has also prompted calls for stricter monitoring to prevent similar disruptions in the future.