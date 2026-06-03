Sonia Gandhi expressed 'unwavering confidence' in new Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar. G Parameshwara is set to be Deputy CM, confirmed Siddaramaiah. The new government's swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for later in the day in Bengaluru.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi called Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Wednesday and wished him all the best, saying that she has "unwavering confidence that he will lead Karnataka successfully."

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"Take everyone together. I have unwavering confidence that you will lead Karnataka successfully. Handle the new responsibility competently. May you be successful in the future," Sonia Gandhi said.

Furthermore, caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed that G Parameshwara would take oath as Deputy CM. "Today evening, @DKShivakumar, who is set to take the oath as the state's new Chief Minister, and @DrParameshwara, who is set to take the oath as Deputy Chief Minister, met with me and expressed their gratitude. At this time, I congratulated both leaders and extended my best wishes," the post read.

ಇಂದು ಸಂಜೆ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ನೂತನ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ ವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಲಿರುವ @DKShivakumar ಅವರು ಹಾಗೂ ಉಪ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಯಾಗಿ ಪ್ರಮಾಣವಚನ ಸ್ವೀಕರಿಸಲಿರುವ @DrParameshwara ಅವರೂ ನನ್ನನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿಯಾಗಿ ಧನ್ಯವಾದ ಅರ್ಪಿಸಿದರು. ಈ ವೇಳೆ ಇಬ್ಬರೂ ನಾಯಕರಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದಿಸಿ, ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದೆ. pic.twitter.com/O6p2l5Huy7 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) June 3, 2026

Leaders Meet Ahead of Oath-Taking

Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara met Shivakumar at his residence earlier in the day. Several other senior leaders, including Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, MB Patil, Priyank Kharge and Yathindra Siddaramaiah, are also expected to take oath as ministers in the new government.

Grand Ceremony in Bengaluru

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar greeted supporters gathered outside his Bengaluru residence, where celebrations and prayers were held ahead of the ceremony marking his elevation to the state's top post.

Top Congress leadership is expected to attend the event, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary KC Venugopal, and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala. Several Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled states are also likely to be present.

Former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde also arrived in Bengaluru for the ceremony and expressed confidence in the leadership transition, saying, "Always the correct decisions are taken in our party. Though sometimes it takes time to make decisions. I am confident that both will work together to take the party forward."

The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar is scheduled to take place at Lok Bhavan later today at 4:00 pm. (ANI)