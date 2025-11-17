Five men have been arrested for murdering a 23-year-old man who had allegedly developed a one-sided romantic interest with a woman in their circle in Delhi.

Five men have been arrested for murdering a 23-year-old man who had allegedly developed a one-sided romantic interest with a woman in their circle. The victim, Roshan, was stabbed to death following a heated confrontation in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri.

Roshan, a resident of Indira Kalyan Camp in Okhla, was found seriously injured after police received a PCR call reporting a stabbing at the Pravasi Ekta Camp around 9.52 pm on Friday. By the time officers arrived, he had already been rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case was registered under Sections 103 (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Govindpuri police station and investigators scanned CCTV footage. “Analysis of CCTV footage revealed that a total of five people were involved in the murder (of Roshan),” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari.

The accused were identified as Prince Verma (20), a truck driver staying in a rented house in Govindpuri, and Aman alias Buddha (19). Their associates—Neeraj (18), Ashish (18) and Angad (19)—all residents of Navjeevan Camp were also arrested.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted that the killing was a planned act of revenge, claiming they wanted to “teach Roshan a lesson” for being romantically drawn to Prince’s girlfriend.

Police have recovered the murder weapon—a blood-stained knife—along with the clothes worn during the assault and the scooter used by the group.