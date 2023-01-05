Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man urinating on co-passenger: Didn't report as two appeared to have resolved issue, Air India to DGCA

    Air India cabin crew received a complaint from a female passenger that a male co-passenger had soiled her clothes and bags by relieving himself near her seat and requested action against him. However, later she rescinded her request. 
     

    Man urinating on co-passenger: Didn't report as two appeared to have resolved issue, Air India tells DGCA
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 5:36 PM IST

    Tata Group-owned Air India informed aviation sector regulator DGCA that its employees previously not complained to law enforcement regarding the Mumbai Businessman, who allegedy urinated on a female co-passenger on the NewYork-Delhi flight in November, as the aggrieved lady had 'rescinded' an initial request for action after the two 'appeared' to have resolved the issue. 

    According to the sources, Air India, on Thursday, January 5, 2023, responded to DGCA's January 4, 2023, notice by detailing the incident that occured on board the AI 102 flight on November 26, 2022.

    The airline said that the unnamed business class offender had been barred from flying on Air India for 30 days, pending the outcome of an internal probe. 

    Citing Air India's response, sources said that the committee has obtained the necessary documentation and held its first hearing. The alleged perpetrator requested additional documents before a second hearing on January 10, per the report. 

    Meanwhile, the DCGA official said they would review Air India's response. Delhi's Palam Police Station has registered a case; the aggrieved passenger has also been refunded the flight fare. 

    In its replay, Air India told the DGCA that on November 26, 2022, its cabin crew received a complaint from a female passenger on board AI 102 that a male co-passenger had soiled her clothes and bags by relieving himself near the seat she was in.

    The crew helped the female passenger change seats in the same class and provided a set of dry clothes and slippers.

    Upon arrival, the female passenger requested that action be taken against the offender. However, she later rescinded her request after the two parties appeared to have resolved their differences, Air India to DCGA.

    Sources said the airline responded by saying that the cabin crew reported the incident to the Commander and logged it in the Voyage Report.

    Because there was no further flare-up or confrontation, and they respected the perceived wishes of the female passenger, the crew chose not to summon law enforcement upon landing. 

    According to the rules for declaring a passenger 'unruly,' the matter has been reported to the Internal Committee.

    During the investigation and reporting process, the airline said it was in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family.

    Furthermore, Air India is reviewing its standing crew instructions on reporting such incidents to authorities upon arrival, including scenarios in which the alleged victim does not want such a report to be made.

    (With inputs from PTI)

