Another Air India flight witnessed mid-air 'peeing' incident, this time on Paris-Delhi route

Merely days after the obscene November 26 incident onboard the New York-Delhi Air India flight, another case has now come to light in which a drunk male passenger allegedly urinated on a female passenger's blanket.

Another Air India flight, another case of indecency onboard. Merely days after the obscene November 26 incident onboard the New York-Delhi Air India flight, another case has now come to light in which a drunk male passenger allegedly urinated on a female passenger's blanket.

The case was reported on December 6, just 10 days after the incident on board the New York-Delhi Air India flight. This time, the incident happened in the Paris-Delhi sector. However, penal action was not taken after the drunk passenger tendered a written apology.

Also Read: Air India incident: Mumbai bizman booked for urinating on female co-passenger

Officials said on Thursday, the pilot of Air India flight 142 reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, following which the Central Industrial Security Force personnel apprehended the male passenger.

There is no clarity yet with regard to the section of aircraft that the passengers were travelling in. The November 26 incident reportedly happened in the business class of the aircraft. The Delhi Police has now registered an FIR in the November incident, based on a complaint by the victim to Air India, and has formed several teams to nab the accused.

When probed, Delhi airport officials said that the flight landed around 9:40 am in Delhi following which the airport security was informed that a male passenger was "under the influence of alcohol and not following the cabin crew's instructions". They were also informed that the passenger had peed on the blanket of a lady onboard the aircraft.

The CISF apprehended the male passenger as soon as he deboarded the aircraft. However, he was later allowed to leave after the two passengers had a "mutual compromise". The male passenger tendered a "written apology", airport officials said, adding that he was allowed to leave thereafter as the lady passenger, who had initially lodged a written complaint, refused to file a police case.

Also read: Man who urinated on woman passenger banned by Air India for a month; check details