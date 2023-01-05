Air India incident: Mumbai bizman booked for urinating on female co-passenger; Delhi police likely to arrest

Air India incident: The accused, a Mumbai-based businessman, has been charged under IPC sections for outraging a woman's modesty, misconduct by a drunken person, obscene act in a public place, and violating Aircraft rules.

A Mumbai-based businessman, accused of urinating on a female co-passenger on board an Air India flight, was booked by Delhi Police on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The suspect, identified as Shekhar Mishra, a businessman from Mumbai, was booked for exposing himself and urinating on his co-passenger on a flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.

The FIR was filed based on the women's complaint, which she previously submitted to the airline. However, the airline informed the police about the incident on December 28, after which they contacted the victim to learn more about it.

The police claim that the airline was non-cooperative in providing the required details to take legal action. According to the report, the details provided by the airline only included the names of both passengers. Consequently, the case could only be registered on January 4, 2023, after the airline shared the detailed complaint by the woman, which she shared with them on November 27, 2022.

The accused has been charged under IPC sections for outraging a woman's modesty, misconduct by a drunken person, obscene act in a public place, and violating Aircraft rules.

The Delhi police will most likely travel to Mumbai to make the arrest, according to the source. The police will also take action against the airline for not providing the required details to the police and security officials after landing. Also, the Air India flight crew members will be questioned to ascertain the sequence of events.

The incident occurred on November 26, 2022, while Air India Flight 102 was en route from JFK to Delhi. The female, in her 70s, was sitting in the business class aisle when the man approached her, unzipped his pants, and urinated on her. It was after lunch when the lights inside the plane had been dimmed. The airlines launched an investigation only after the woman wrote to the chairman of Tata Group, N Chandrasekaran.

Meanwhile, Air India has imposed a 30-day ban on the accused rather than placing him on a no-fly list, as previously communicated.

