An elderly cyclist was knocked to the road after being struck by a man dangling out of a speeding auto-rickshaw while allegedly filming a social media reel on a highway.

An elderly cyclist was knocked to the road after being struck by a man dangling out of a speeding auto-rickshaw while allegedly filming a social media reel on a highway. The incident, captured on camera, has sparked outrage online, with many condemning the growing obsession with content creation at the expense of public safety.

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The accident was recorded on what appeared to be a dashcam mounted on a motorcycle moving behind the auto. The footage shows a man leaning dangerously out of the moving vehicle, swinging as the auto sped down the highway, apparently filming a reel.

Seconds later, the reckless stunt took a dangerous turn when the man crashed into an elderly cyclist riding along the roadside, throwing him off balance, and sending him crashing onto the highway.

The man hanging from the auto did not stop after the collision. The vehicle continued speeding away, leaving the injured cyclist behind.

The biker following the auto, however, immediately came to the elderly man's rescue. Several passersby also stepped in to assist the shaken cyclist.

The viral video has sparked criticism on social media, with users blasting the dangerous trend of performing reckless stunts for online fame.