A heart-stopping video from Arunachal Pradesh has gone viral after capturing the terrifying moment a motorcyclist was swept away by a sudden landslide while attempting to cross a rain-ravaged mountain road.

A heart-stopping video from Arunachal Pradesh has gone viral after capturing the terrifying moment a motorcyclist was swept away by a sudden landslide while attempting to cross a rain-ravaged mountain road. The rider miraculously survived without suffering any injuries, leaving social media users stunned.

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The incident occurred on June 28 in Siji, located in Lower Siang district, where relentless monsoon rains have severely weakened roads, triggering landslides and widespread erosion.

The viral footage opens with the biker cautiously navigating a narrow, mud-soaked stretch of road carved into the mountainside. Just as he inches forward, the unstable hillside suddenly collapses beneath him, sending a massive torrent of earth, rocks and mud crashing downhill. Within moments, both the rider and his motorcycle are dragged down the slope by the fast-moving debris.

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The landslide continues roaring down the mountainside before spilling into the Siji River below, sending thick clouds of mud and dust into the air. The landslide also obstructed the flow of the river amid the relentless rainfall battering Northeast India.

Against all odds, the biker managed to escape unharmed despite being caught in the collapsing hillside.