VP CP Radhakrishnan is set for a two-day Karnataka visit to attend the Kempegowda Jayanti and a Nasha Mukt Bharat Conclave. He also launched the book 'Sanskritir Ratna Bhandar,' lauding it for showcasing the Bhawaiya folk tradition.

VP Releases Book on Bhawaiya Folk Tradition On Thursday, the Vice President released the book 'Sanskritir Ratna Bhandar: Bhaowaiyar Itibritto' (Bhawaiya: A Cultural Treasure and Its Historical Journey), authored by Member of Parliament Jayanta Kumar Roy and Sangita Roy.Addressing the gathering at the Uprashtrapati Bhavan, Radhakrishnan congratulated the authors for their dedicated efforts in bringing the rich cultural heritage of the Koch Rajbanshi community and the Bhawaiya folk tradition to the mainstream. He said that languages, music, customs and traditions across the country constitute a treasure-house of collective memory and living testimonies of the nation's shared heritage.He observed that Bhawaiya, which emerged from the soil of North Bengal and adjoining regions, has for generations reflected the emotions, aspirations, struggles and wisdom of ordinary people. The Vice President said that the book systematically traces the historical evolution of Bhawaiya and offers a fresh perspective on its origin and development.He noted that the work highlights the role of folk traditions, religious practices, agricultural customs, seasonal festivals and community life in shaping Bhawaiya as an organic expression of the social and cultural experiences of the people. He added that the book provides valuable insights into the cultural history of North Bengal and the Koch Rajbanshi community. Music as a Pathway to the Divine The Vice President said that music in ancient India was regarded as a means of connecting human consciousness with the cosmic order. Referring to the Sama Veda, the concept of Nada Brahma, and the traditions of Bhakti and Sufism, he said that music has always been viewed as a pathway to the Divine. He noted that long before the emergence of Western classical music, Bharat had the Natya Shastra of Bharata Muni, which treated music as a fundamental expression of human emotion and spiritual realization. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from June 27 to 28. On June 27, the Vice-President will attend the 517th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Nadaprabhu Sri Kempegowda in Bengaluru.The next day, the Vice-President will participate in the Nasha Mukt Bharat Conclave, organised as part of the Foundation Day of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking programme in Bengaluru.On Thursday, the Vice President released the book 'Sanskritir Ratna Bhandar: Bhaowaiyar Itibritto' (Bhawaiya: A Cultural Treasure and Its Historical Journey), authored by Member of Parliament Jayanta Kumar Roy and Sangita Roy.Addressing the gathering at the Uprashtrapati Bhavan, Radhakrishnan congratulated the authors for their dedicated efforts in bringing the rich cultural heritage of the Koch Rajbanshi community and the Bhawaiya folk tradition to the mainstream. He said that languages, music, customs and traditions across the country constitute a treasure-house of collective memory and living testimonies of the nation's shared heritage.He observed that Bhawaiya, which emerged from the soil of North Bengal and adjoining regions, has for generations reflected the emotions, aspirations, struggles and wisdom of ordinary people. The Vice President said that the book systematically traces the historical evolution of Bhawaiya and offers a fresh perspective on its origin and development.He noted that the work highlights the role of folk traditions, religious practices, agricultural customs, seasonal festivals and community life in shaping Bhawaiya as an organic expression of the social and cultural experiences of the people. He added that the book provides valuable insights into the cultural history of North Bengal and the Koch Rajbanshi community.The Vice President said that music in ancient India was regarded as a means of connecting human consciousness with the cosmic order. Referring to the Sama Veda, the concept of Nada Brahma, and the traditions of Bhakti and Sufism, he said that music has always been viewed as a pathway to the Divine. He noted that long before the emergence of Western classical music, Bharat had the Natya Shastra of Bharata Muni, which treated music as a fundamental expression of human emotion and spiritual realization. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source