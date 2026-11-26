A Bareilly POCSO court passed a sentence on a father for his crime against his 13-year-old daughter by sentencing him to life imprisonment. Special Judge Narendra Prakash described the act as a betrayal of trust while ordering a fine of Rs 40,000 for the survivor's welfare.

"Shameful act" - that's what Special Judge Narendra Prakash said while describing the case where a father sexually assaulted his 13-year-old daughter in their home in 2024. Now, he has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The life sentence was passed on him by the special court in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh under the strong provisions of the POCSO Act. Rs. 40,000 – this is the fine given along with life imprisonment. The judge stated that every rupee from the fine is in favour of the victim. Before sentencing the convict the judge analysed trial evidence of the case.

Details of the Case and Victim's Escape

March 14, 2024, saw an attack against the survivor who was thirteen years old. At this time, the girl was alone inside her house when her father attacked her and allegedly raped her. The man threatened to take her life. He then raped her. Despite the fear, she managed to escape from her father during the brutal encounter and then ran straight to the house of a female neighbour seeking shelter. She then informed her grandfather and aunt about the abuse she had suffered in the past.

According to the girl's statement recorded before a magistrate, medical examination and age-related documents, a chargesheet was filed before the court on April 29, 2024.

According to the testimony that was brought to light during the court proceedings, the father's sexual abuse against the young girl had happened on several occasions prior to the night of the attack. In addition, the girl testified to the court the fact that, in order to protect herself from the father's continuous abuse, the mother had left the household to live elsewhere due to the husband's addiction and abuse issues.

Prosecution Arguments and Evidence

Special Public Prosecutor Sarnam Singh led the charge in court. He built an ironclad case. Singh methodically presented detailed witness statements, formal medical reports, and precise timeline evidence that established guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Court Called the Crime a ‘Shameful Act’

The court noted that the crime was more than just a sexual offence; rather, it was a serious and disgraceful act of betrayal of trust by a parent against his own kid.