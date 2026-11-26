Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the National Defence College to strengthen national security by linking academic research with policy, preparing for hybrid warfare, and integrating emerging technologies into strategic leadership training.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for anticipating emerging risks, examining alternative scenarios and preparing institutions for the security environment of the future, while ensuring an effective response to immediate threats arising from evolving geopolitical dynamics and the changing nature of warfare. Addressing the Convocation & Valedictory Ceremony of the 66th National Defence College (NDC) Course in New Delhi on Thursday, he asserted that the evolving global balance of power, emergence of new centres of strategic influence and recalibration of traditional alliances, coupled with the changing nature of conflict, have made the security environment increasingly complex.

Complex Security Environment

The Defence Minister said that conventional military threats are increasingly co-existing with cyber-attacks, disinformation, economic coercion, disruptions to supply chains and other forms of hybrid warfare, blurring the boundaries between internal and external security, and peace & conflict. He emphasised that India's geographical location, extensive land borders, maritime interests and growing international responsibilities place it in a complex strategic environment, necessitating a forward-looking approach to national security.

Policy and Institutional Knowledge

Stressing the need to connect strategic learning with national security policymaking, Rajnath Singh said NDC provides a valuable platform to harness the collective professional experience and intellectual capabilities of senior officers from the Defence Forces, Civil Services and friendly countries. He pitched for greater utilisation of this intellectual capital to contribute directly to India's national security policymaking. The Defence Minister suggested that NDC, in consultation with the Ministry of Defence, institutionalise a mechanism to identify a few significant contemporary national security challenges for intensive examination during every course.

Rajnath Singh also urged NDC to develop a mechanism through which serving senior military officers, civil servants and other relevant authorities are invited to formally pose specific contemporary challenges confronting the nation for examination by the course participants. “The challenges could be drawn from actual operational, strategic, administrative and policy concerns being faced by different Ministries & organisations. This would bring real-world issues into the academic framework of NDC and provide an opportunity to examine them from multiple perspectives,” he said.

Underlining the need to translate academic research into actionable policy inputs, the Defence Minister emphasised that research undertaken by course participants should not remain confined to academic papers or classroom discussions. He stressed that selected studies should culminate in comprehensive reports containing specific, practical and actionable recommendations. These, he said, should be formally submitted to the Ministry of Defence and other concerned Ministries, wherever relevant, and presented before appropriate levels of Government for consideration.

Technological Integration and International Engagement

The Defence Minister called for further strengthening the Strategic Gaming Exercises at NDC by incorporating emerging technologies. These exercises should create more dynamic and realistic scenarios, facilitate the examination of alternative courses of action and enable participants to appreciate the wider and often unforeseen consequences of strategic choices, he said. Singh appreciated the introduction of specialised sessions at NDC on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Robotics, Unmanned Autonomous Vehicles, Aerospace Technologies, Semiconductors and other emerging technologies.

The Defence Minister also acknowledged the academic transformation undertaken by NDC, stating that the Executive MBA in Strategic Leadership and Public Policy, under the aegis of IIT Madras, represents an important step towards enhancing the academic rigour and contemporary relevance of the course. Rajnath Singh highlighted NDC’s contribution to strengthening India's international strategic engagement through the participation of officers from friendly countries. He noted that studying alongside Indian counterparts provides these officers opportunities for sustained professional interaction, appreciation of diverse strategic perspectives and the development of lasting bonds of friendship and mutual trust.

Commandant, NDC Air Marshal Manish Kumar Gupta and Dean (Faculty), IIT Madras Prof K Murali, senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and faculty & participants of NDC course were present on the occasion. The NDC Course is run for 47 weeks from January to November every year, divided into six studies. These six studies are Understanding India & Introduction to Strategy, Study on Economic Security, Science and Technology, Global Issues, International Security Environment, India's Strategic Neighbourhood and Strategies & Structures for National Security. A total of 122 officers attended the course, including officers from India and abroad. They are drawn from the Indian Defence Forces, Indian Civil Services, Indian Police Services and other organs of the Government. 40 foreign officers were from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UK, the USA, Uzbekistan and Vietnam. (ANI)