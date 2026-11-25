The victim and the accused allegedly worked at cafés in the Karkardooma region. They'd met at Saltanate Cafe in Preet Vihar for the party.

Three persons, two of whom are women, were detained in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old woman in Preet Vihar, east Delhi, police said. According to reports, the incident occurred when a group of coworkers entered a café after it had closed and held a late-night party.

According to Delhi Police, eight persons entered the café on Monday nite after it had closed for the day at 11:30 p.m. One of the members apparently had keys to the building, which allowed the gang to reopen it and continue their gathering.

"Eight persons went to a café in Preet Vihar yesterday nite; the eatery closed at 11:30 p.m. However, one of them had keys to the café, so they unlocked it and partied," Delhi Police said.

The gang apparently remained at the venue for several hours, drinking drinks before departing at 3:30 a.m. The lady then accused two males in the group of sexually abusing her, stating that the others were complicit in the act.

Police confirmed the sequence of events, saying, "They consumed alcohol and left the cafe around 3:30 a.m." After leaving the cafe, they reportedly raped the girl. A complaint of gang rape was filed. Three accused have been detained, while the hunt for the other accused is ongoing.

The victim and the accused allegedly worked at cafés in the Karkardooma region. They'd met at Saltanate Cafe in Preet Vihar for the party. At 5:45 a.m., the survivor approached the police and filed a report.

An FIR has been filed against six people: four males and two women. Two of the three persons detained so far are women. Police are attempting to locate the last three suspects.

Further examination into the accusations is still underway.