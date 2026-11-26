Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Rahul Gandhi on Constitution Day, accusing him of disrespecting national institutions and questioning his commitment to the Constitution, while urging a national focus on development towards the year 2047.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of mocking the Constitution and the institutions established under it, and questioning the Congress party's commitment to constitutional values.

Addressing a seminar organised on the occasion of Constitution Day, Shah alleged that Gandhi speaks about the Constitution but opposes parliamentary debates and makes statements against institutions such as the Election Commission. He also accused the Congress leader of defaming India during his foreign visits.

Shah also invoked the Emergency, accusing the Congress party of having curtailed constitutional freedoms during the period, and questioned Gandhi's criticism of the government on constitutional matters. Union Home Minister said, "Rahul ji always talks about the Constitution, yet he mocks the Constitution and the institutions built by the Constitution...he openly declares that we do not want a debate in Parliament, we want it on the streets... defaming the Election Commission, defaming revisions and the intensive revision of voter lists, and going abroad to defame India across the world. Rahul ji's problem is that he has been losing elections continuously for 20 years... there is a proverb in North India, 'Naachna na aaye aangan tedha'... Every third month you leave abroad for a vacation... you belong to that very party which locked up the entire spirit of the Constitution inside a dark dungeon for 18 months during the Emergency... That dark chapter was written by your very party, written by your own grandmother and today you are talking about the Constitution?"

Speaking about India's journey towards the centenary of Independence in 2047, Shah said the country's focus should remain on national development rather than on individual political leaders. Recalling a conversation with a Congress leader in Parliament, Shah said he was asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position in 2047. Shah said, "A Congress leader met me in Parliament and said, 'Brother, where will Modi ji be in 2047?' I replied, 'Your focus is on individuals, whereas our focus is on Bharat Mata, India will certainly be there in 2047.'... So this resolve is a resolve to make India great, not a resolve to make any individual great. Through our collective efforts, I am confident that the dream Swami Vivekananda ji saw for Bharat Mata, this will be accomplished in 2047 when we mark the centenary of Independence, and the path to reach there is the sacred book named the Constitution that our Constitution framers placed in our hands, we must walk on the very path shown by it."

He explained that the framers of the Constitution established a dual mandate: Giving the public the ultimate right to decide who holds power and mandating that those who receive power must govern strictly within the bounds of the Constitution. "Our Constitution framers decided that power will be gained through the people and power will also go through the people. They gave the public the right to decide whom to grant power to, and for those who receive power, they laid down the path that governance must be run within the bounds of the Constitution. On one hand, they gave the people the right to decide who holds power, and for those who receive power, they paved the way that you must govern within constitutional limits. Every single word of this Preamble that we read here was proclaimed for building a great India," Shah stated, adding that walking the path laid down by the Constitution is essential to fulfilling the vision of a developed India by the centenary of Independence in 2047.

At the event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other attendees collectively read out the Preamble to the Constitution of India as part of the Constitution Day observance. Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, is observed annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. (ANI)