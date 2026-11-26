Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the fire-ravaged Pavani village, pledging Rs 5 lakh in aid per family to rebuild homes and guaranteeing essential supplies, rations, and medical support for those affected by the recent disaster.

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], November 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday visited fire-hit Pavani village in Mori block of Uttarkashi district, announcing Rs 5 lakh in assistance to each affected family to rebuild their houses. Dhami reviewed relief operations and met residents who lost their homes. He said the government would also arrange rations and other essentials.

Speaking to ANI, the CM said, "Just two days ago, a massive fire broke out in this village; the blaze spread all around, and the entire village was completely devastated... Because it snows here for six months, six months' worth of rations were also stored in advance, and all of that has been burnt to ashes. Financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each will be provided for building houses, along with arrangements for rations and other essentials."

He said that until houses and homes are built, the government and administration will provide support for rent and other needs. "The government will become their shelter; we stand with them," he said. The fire broke out in Pawani village under Mori tehsil of Uttarkashi district on November 24, in which several residential buildings were destroyed.

The Chief Minister directed officials to shift affected families to safe locations and provide them with all possible assistance. He also said that the damage caused by the fire would be assessed and relief would be provided to those affected in accordance with the rules. "In this difficult time, the state government stands with the affected families with the utmost compassion. I pray to God that everyone remains safe and that the affected families are given the strength to overcome this crisis," Dhami said.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya directed the Chief Development Officer to deploy officials from all line departments for rescue and relief. Teams from the SDRF, police, revenue, health and fire departments were sent, and families were to be moved to safe areas. Uttarkashi district magistrate Prashant Arya instructed the Chief Development Officer (CDO) to deploy officials from all line departments and relevant blocks for relief and rescue operations.

The District Supply Officer (DSO) has also been directed to operate a community kitchen at the incident site for the convenience of affected families, ensuring no one faces food shortages. At the same time, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has been instructed to keep medical teams stationed at the site and ensure the presence of an adequate number of female doctors. Additionally, the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) has been directed to keep veterinary teams on-site and on alert so that livestock also receive timely treatment and care. The District Magistrate has issued clear instructions to the concerned officials to promptly provide shelter, drinking water, blankets, and all other essential arrangements for all affected families. (ANI)