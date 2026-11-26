Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the HYROX international fitness competition in Gandhinagar. Around 6,000 athletes from 46 countries are participating in the three-day event, highlighting the state's potential for sports tourism.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 26 (ANI): Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi today inaugurated the Ahmedabad edition of HYROX, an international fitness competition being held at the Gandhinagar Helipad Ground from November 26 to 28. Around 6,000 athletes are participating in the three-day competition, including approximately 3,000 athletes from other states of India and over 250 international athletes representing 46 countries. Around 8,000 spectators are also expected to attend the event.

Encouraging the enthusiasm of the athletes, the Deputy Chief Minister also participated in the competition. He ran on the track and took part in various functional workout stations. During the inauguration, he interacted with athletes and spectators at the arena and reviewed the event arrangements.

At the inauguration ceremony, Deputy CM highlighted the important role of international sporting events in strengthening Gujarat’s economy and tourism sector. He stated that hosting international fitness events gives a significant boost to niche sports tourism in the state. Deputy CM further stated that hosting an international sporting event of this scale in Gujarat marks an important milestone and will strengthen the state’s preparedness to host mega sporting events in the future.

Around 3,000 athletes from across India and over 250 international athletes representing 46 countries are participating in the competition. Such competitions provide an opportunity to showcase Gujarat’s hospitality and rich cultural heritage to a global audience. Besides participating in the competition, athletes and delegates will also visit prominent tourist destinations across the state, including Dharoi, Polo Forest, Somnath and Kutch.

According to the release, HYROX is a global fitness competition designed for participants of all fitness levels, combining functional workout stations with running in a standardised indoor arena format. Athletes from across the world compete in the same race format, bridging the gap between traditional running events and functional fitness. The Gujarat Tourism Department’s initiative to bring this globally renowned indoor fitness racing series to the state has received an overwhelming response from participants across India and around the globe, the release said. (ANI)