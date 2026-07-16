The brother of a 2006 murder victim has urged PM Narendra Modi to expedite the extradition of the accused, Hussain Mehboob Khokawala, from the UAE. He claims the trial has been stalled for years as the accused continues to evade justice.

The brother of a murder victim has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking urgent intervention to expedite the extradition of an absconding murder accused from the United Arab Emirates, alleging that the trial has remained stalled for years due to the accused's continued absence.

Supreme Court Restores Murder Trial

In his representation, Retired Captain Manjit Singh Virdi, brother of the deceased, said the accused, Hussain Mehboob Khokawala alias Hussain Mohammed Shattaf, has been evading the legal process and is allegedly residing in the UAE. Referring to a Supreme Court order dated May 18, 2023, Virdi said the apex court restored the murder trial by setting aside a Bombay High Court order that had discharged the accused. Despite the restoration of proceedings, he alleged that the accused had not appeared before the trial court.

Accused Absconding in UAE

The letter further states that the Bombay High Court, in an order, recorded that the Maharashtra Home Department had already forwarded an extradition proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs and that the matter was awaiting action by the Government of India.

Virdi has claimed that the accused has been absconding for several years and is allegedly residing illegally in the UAE without a valid passport or visa. He further alleged that the accused has been involved in multiple criminal offences, including murder and passport forgery.

According to the representation, the Bombay High Court had also recorded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had issued a Look Out Circular against the accused at the instance of the Maharashtra government.

Plea to Expedite Extradition

Expressing concern over the delay, Virdi said that while several accused persons have been extradited from the UAE in recent years, no action has yet resulted in the extradition of Hussain Mehboob Khokawala. Seeking the Prime Minister's intervention, he requested that the concerned authorities expedite the extradition process and also examine the reasons behind the delay in securing the accused's return to India so that the pending trial can proceed.

Official Actions Taken

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has already initiated the extradition process against Hussain Mohammed Shattaf through diplomatic channels with the UAE in connection with the 2006 murder case. An Interpol Red Corner Notice has also been issued against the accused, while investigating agencies have stated that a Look Out Circular was issued to facilitate legal action against him. (ANI)