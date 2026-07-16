BJP's B Y Vijayendra slammed the Karnataka Congress government as 'anti-farmer,' alleging it prioritises the Bidadi Township project over farmers. He announced a protest demanding the project be scrapped and cases against farmers be withdrawn.

BJP Slams 'Anti-Farmer' Congress Government

BJP State President and MLA B Y Vijayendra has alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka is running an administration that is "anti-poor" and "anti-farmer." Addressing a press conference in Ballari on Wednesday, Vijayendra criticised Chief Minister DK Shivkumar and alleged that the government prioritises real estate over farmers.

He claimed that during Shivakumar's tenure as Irrigation Minister, it took 24 months to repair the crest gates of the Tungabhadra Dam, causing heavy losses to farmers who were unable to cultivate a second crop. However, he alleged that within 24 hours of becoming CM, he issued an order related to the Bidadi Township project. He noted that farmers are protesting because the Bidadi Township project is forcing them to lose fertile agricultural land.

He blamed the "anti-farmer" Chief Minister and the Congress government for creating a situation where farmers and women are forced to protest holding brooms. Urging the government not to "play with the lives of farmers," Vijayendra demanded the immediate withdrawal of cases registered against farmers and leaders of various organisations protesting against the Bidadi Township project. He also sought an end to what he described as the government's high-handedness against farmers.

Announcing a protest, Vijayendra said BJP MLAs, MPs, former MLAs, and former MPs will stage a day-long sit-in at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on July 17, demanding the withdrawal of cases against farmers and the scrapping of the Bidadi Township project.

Criticism Over Drought Handling

Referring to the drought situation, Vijayendra said the Chief Minister had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that Karnataka is facing a severe drought and requesting the Centre to send a team to assess the situation. He questioned why the Chief Minister and ministers had not visited the affected districts despite the seriousness of the crisis. "Is President's Rule in place in Karnataka?" he asked, adding that it was unfortunate that the state did not have a full-time Agriculture Minister during such a severe drought.

He said crops sown in Ballari, Koppal, Vijayanagara, Raichur, Kalaburagi, and Bidar districts had failed to germinate due to inadequate rainfall. Demanding immediate relief for farmers, Vijayendra urged the state government to announce compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre.

Wider Political Criticism and Future Strategy

Commenting on the proposed state cabinet expansion, Vijayendra took a swipe at the Congress, saying MLAs aspiring for ministerial berths were heading to Delhi. He also referred to reports claiming that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had asked party leaders not to visit him for three days as he was resting after a 15-20-day tour.

Reiterating the demand for the immediate appointment of a full-time Agriculture Minister, Vijayendra said the BJP and JD(S) would jointly oppose the Congress government's alleged anti-farmer policies during the legislature session beginning on August 6.

He said the opposition would raise issues including the Bidadi Township project, the concerns of North Karnataka, and the plight of farmers in the Cauvery basin.

Cauvery Water Dispute

He further alleged that the government should not release water to Tamil Nadu when farmers in the Cauvery basin are protesting, and the state is facing a shortage of drinking water for cattle. He urged the government to adopt a stand that protects the interests of Karnataka's farmers. (ANI)