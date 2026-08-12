A viral video showing a train's AC vent filled with discarded waste has sparked public outrage. The clip highlighted poor passenger behavior, triggering a debate on civic responsibility and cleanliness on public transport.

A shocking video showing the condition inside a train’s AC vent has sparked outrage and a wider debate about littering and civic sense on public transport. The clip, shared on X by user Subhajit Das, shows a man opening the grill covering an air-conditioning vent, only to discover that the narrow space had been stuffed with discarded cups, wrappers and plastic waste.

In the video, the man uses a screwdriver to remove the screws holding the AC vent grill in place. Once the cover is opened, a pile of rubbish can be seen packed inside. The waste reportedly included chip wrappers, used tea cups, plastic packets and other discarded items that had apparently been pushed into the vent by passengers.

The man then begins removing the accumulated garbage with a cloth. What is supposed to function as part of the train's air-conditioning system appears to have been turned into an improvised dumping space, leaving social media users stunned.

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Sharing the clip, Subhajit Das pointed to a larger issue of passenger behaviour. He suggested that people often throw rubbish into spaces such as AC vents instead of disposing of it properly, while later complaining when the air-conditioning does not perform as expected.

The video has since triggered a strong reaction online, with users sharing similar experiences of seeing waste hidden under train seats and pushed behind fixtures. Some argued that the incident reflects a lack of civic responsibility among passengers, while others questioned whether trains have enough easily accessible dustbins.

One user suggested that small dustbins should be installed to discourage passengers from using unusual spaces as makeshift garbage bins. Another called for CCTV surveillance, arguing that better monitoring could discourage people from littering inside coaches.

The discussion also raised a broader question over who should be responsible for maintaining cleanliness on public transport. While railway authorities are expected to ensure proper sanitation and waste management, many users stressed that passengers must also take responsibility for their own behaviour.

The viral video has turned a bizarre discovery inside an AC vent into a reminder that keeping trains clean requires more than regular cleaning—it also depends on passengers using public spaces responsibly.

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