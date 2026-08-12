Tribal Migrants' Protection Committee condemned the 'unprecedented' firing on the Assam-Arunachal border that injured nine people, demanding justice. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated officials are coordinating to resolve the 'localised conflict'.

Tribal Body Condemns 'Unprecedented' Firing

Tribal Migrants' Protection Committee (TMPK) member Bhavez Miri on Wednesday condemned the recent firing incident along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, which left nine people from Assam injured, stating that such an escalation is unprecedented in the history of the border dispute.

Speaking to ANI, Miri stated that the organization is taking up the issue extensively, from Sadiya to Buruli, to demand justice for the victims of the August 9 incident. "Today, we are taking up this issue from Sadiya to Buruli. In the incident on the 9th, nine of our people were shot. Thankfully, no one was hit in the head or chest, but they were injured. Some are still in hospital, and we do not know what medical complications may arise," Miri said.

The leader emphasized that while border-related frictions have occurred in the past, the use of firearms marks a dangerous shift in the nature of the conflict. "This is not the first border-related incident between Assam and Arunachal, but there has never been firing of this kind. We have always believed that, as brothers, we should sit together and resolve issues through dialogue. But this time, our people have been fired upon, and this cannot continue," he added.

Drawing a comparison between the treatment of residents from both states, Miri appealed for mutual respect and a return to peaceful co-existence. "Whenever an incident happens involving our brothers in Assam, we do not ask about their community. We stand by them as brothers and sisters and send them back with dignity and respect. We expect the same response from our brothers in Arunachal," he said.

This comes after at least 11 people from the Assam side sustained injuries on Monday following a firing incident by miscreants along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Assam's Dhemaji district. The violence erupted at Mingmang Basti amid tensions over alleged land encroachment by individuals from Arunachal Pradesh onto land belonging to Assam.

Assam CM Responds to Escalation

Reacting to the escalation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that top state bureaucrats and law enforcement chiefs are actively coordinating with their Arunachal Pradesh counterparts. "The Assam Chief Secretary has discussed the matter with his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart. The Assam DGP is also discussing. We will have to investigate the matter as to who is responsible for it and will have to take action against those," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Emphasising land protection and administrative intervention, the Chief Minister added, "I have directed the Assam police to ensure the protection of Assam land. Our reinforcement has already moved there."

Characterising the nature of the confrontation, CM Sarma further noted, "I think there was a clash in Dhemaji District between some people belonging to Assam and Arunachal. I have got the information right now that the matter has been almost resolved amicably. I have no in-depth information about this. I have deputed my Education Minister to talk to his counterpart in Arunachal Pradesh. It was a localised conflict, nothing to do with the State." (ANI)