Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge warns of strict action against prison officials after a surprise raid at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison seized a mobile phone and other prohibited items from the barrack where ex-MP Prajwal Revanna was lodged.

Strict Action Vowed Against Corrupt Jail Officials

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday warned that strict action would be taken against prison officials and inmates involved in allowing prohibited items inside jails, after a mobile phone and other items were seized where former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was lodged. Kharge said it did not matter whether a prisoner was high-profile or low-profile and that the department would not tolerate such violations. Revanna, son of JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, was jailed in connection with rape charges.

'Will Not Tolerate Such Things': Priyank Kharge

Addressing the press conference, Kharge said, "...It does not matter who the prisoner is. He's committed a crime, he's in prison, that's all that matters. Whether he's high profile or low profile, it does not matter to us. First of all, it is a message to my department officers that we will not tolerate such things. Number two, the message is very clear to prisoners, whether high profile or low profile, that you cannot influence the department through corrupt means."

"Yesterday, we decided to have a surprise raid in the prisons and in certain cells. With certain high-profile prisoners and other prisoners, officers found mobile phones, notebooks, and things that are not allowed in the prison. It seems like our people are hand in glove with the prisoners. And yes, we issued a strict warning. We're also doing a digital infrastructure audit of the prisons. Whoever is responsible for ensuring these prisoners have access to devices or anything that is more than necessary will be taken to task," he added.

Mobile Phone, Pen Drive Seized in Raid

A mobile phone, charger, pen drive and pocket notebook were seized from a high-security barrack at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, where Revanna was lodged, according to an FIR registered at Parappana Agrahara Police Station. The FIR, registered under Section 42 of the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act-2022 and Section 323 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, names Revanna and undertrial prisoner Prathap Rai as accused.

According to the complaint, the search was conducted on August 11 from 2:05 PM to 9 PM on the directions of the Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City, to search all barracks and seize illegally possessed mobile phones, narcotics and other prohibited items.

During the search of Room No 4 on the first floor of Security Section 3, officials found a light blue Redmi 5G mobile phone, a white charger, a blue pocket notebook and a black SanDisk pen drive. According to the complaint, Revanna said the notebook belonged to him, while Rai said the mobile phone, charger and pen drive belonged to him and that he had occasionally used the phone to call relatives and his lawyer. Revanna also reportedly said that he had taken the phone from Rai to call his relatives and lawyer.

On examining the mobile phone, officials found applications including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Netflix and Prime Video, among others. The applications were password-protected, and both inmates reportedly said they did not know the passwords. The complaint alleged that Revanna and Rai had unauthorisedly procured and used prohibited items inside the prison and sought legal action against them.

(ANI)