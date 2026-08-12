TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of avoiding Parliament and running from the Opposition's questions over police action on protestors. He also backed Tamil Nadu's resolution opposing the Delimitation Bill.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of avoiding Parliament and alleged that he was unwilling to face questions from the Opposition over recent protests and police action on the protestors.

Banerjee said that Shah should come to the House and directly respond to questions instead of avoiding discussions. "Tell the Home Minister to come to his senses. He isn't even coming to the House; I am coming, so why isn't he?" Banerjee said.

Shah 'Running Away' from Opposition's Questions

The TMC MP alleged that despite the government having a majority in Parliament, the Home Minister's absence showed that he is avoiding questions from the Opposition. "After breaking up parties and despite holding a majority, the fact that he is avoiding the House shows that he is running away from the Opposition's questions and is rattled deep down," he said.

Banerjee also alleged that Shah was aware that the police action during protests in Delhi was wrong and claimed that the Home Minister had no answer regarding the incident. "He knows internally that what happened in Delhi, the lathi-charge and police action under his instructions, was wrong, and he has no answer for it," Banerjee said.

The Opposition has been demanding discussions and responses from the government in Parliament over the police action during protests, while the government has accused Opposition parties of disrupting House proceedings and preventing discussions.

Banerjee Backs TN on Delimitation Bill

On the Delimitation Bill, 2026, Banerjee backed the Tamil Nadu Assembly's resolution opposing the proposed exercise, saying that the Assembly had taken the right decision. He alleged that any delimitation exercise that alters boundaries and districts could have implications for India's democratic system. "They did exactly the right thing. If the delimitation Bill passes, it will further undermine India's democracy because it will alter boundaries and districts," he said.

Opposition to FCRA Bill

Banerjee also opposed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and called for its withdrawal. The Bill has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for examination. He alleged that the government is politicising the FCRA Bill and compared it with amendments brought in relation to other issues, including NEET. "They are politicising the FCRA Bill. Just as amendments are introduced every two years, the same thing happened with NEET. Whenever a crisis arises, the BJP government tries to shift the focus by introducing an amendment," Banerjee said. (ANI)