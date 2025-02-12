Man nearly choked by 165kg barbell, wife saves him as ego lifting goes horribly wrong; WATCH viral video

A viral video shows a man attempting to bench press 165kg without a trained spotter. The weight crashes onto his neck, leaving him struggling to breathe. His wife, acting as his spotter, rushes to help. Social media debates gym safety, ego lifting, and her rescue efforts.

A shocking video circulating on social media has highlighted the dangers of weightlifting without proper precautions. The footage captures a terrifying moment when a man, attempting to bench press a massive 165kg weight, found himself trapped under the barbell. His wife, acting as his spotter, struggled to lift the weight, leading to a near-death experience.

The viral clip, originally shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Godman Chikna, has left viewers stunned. The caption read, “Gym was closed, so he took his wife for a little support.”

In the video, the man confidently sets up for a heavy bench press while his wife assists him in lifting the barbell off the rack. However, moments later, things take a terrifying turn. After successfully lifting the bar once, he loses control, and the weight comes crashing down onto his neck. Struggling to breathe, he calls for help as he remains pinned under the barbell.



His wife, realizing the danger, rushes to his aid and puts all her strength into lifting the weight. However, due to its sheer heaviness, she initially struggles to free him. The intense footage shows both of them desperately trying to lift the bar as the man fights to escape. Fortunately, after a terrifying struggle, he manages to slide off the bench while his wife continues her efforts to remove the weight.

The video has sparked a heated debate online, with users reacting strongly to the incident. Some questioned why the man attempted such a heavy lift without a trained spotter, while others applauded his wife's determination to rescue him.

One user sarcastically commented, “Gym was closed… brain too?” Another remarked, “He is lucky to be alive. All this just to impress his wife?” Another user appreciated the woman’s efforts, saying, “Great effort by the girl! Even though she had no strength for those weights, she saved his life.”



While some blamed the wife for not assisting properly, others pointed out that she acted quickly and did her best in an emergency. A few even speculated that she did not hand over the bar correctly in the first place, while others argued that she ultimately played a key role in saving his life.

