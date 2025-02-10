'Traffic so bad, you need to headstand!': Bengaluru's upside-down pedestrian signal sparks Internet laughter

A Bengaluru traffic signal featuring an upside-down pedestrian symbol has gone viral, sparking hilarious reactions online. Users joked about market trends, nightlife, and headstands. This is yet another quirky traffic mishap from the city, adding to its legacy of amusing urban surprises. No official response yet!

Bengaluru has done it again! The city, infamous for its unpredictable traffic and quirky urban surprises, has served up yet another viral moment. This time, it’s a traffic signal that defies gravity, with a pedestrian symbol appearing completely upside down.

A Twitter user, Anil Budur Lulla, was among the first to share this bizarre sight. Posting a photo of the misplaced pedestrian sign, he sarcastically remarked: "This is the state of pedestrians in Bengaluru. Might as well put a skull & bones symbol!

Peak Bengaluru moment! Netizens sparked a laughter riot:

Bengaluru’s traffic woes have always inspired creativity, and this time was no different. Users on X (formerly Twitter) came up with their wittiest takes on the headstanding pedestrian signal.

One user, Doctor Digital (@sunil_barsaiyan), took a financial spin on the situation:

"If the market is in RED, move to the Right strategy, else you will go DOWN."

Vinod Kumar (@VinodKu31784095) suggested that the signal was specially installed for the city’s after-party crowd on weekends! Given Bengaluru’s nightlife, some people might just relate!

Jajjanaka (@sewrie) joked that this was actually a sign for tunnel roads, which are now officially open for traffic! A futuristic approach, perhaps?

John (@johnjeff2007) had a darker but all-too-real take: "This means, if you take right on the footpath, you will find a missing slab and end up in the drainage upside down!

Mark Press (@Stuffedparatha) declared that the city now only allows pedestrians to cross if they attempt a Shirshasana (headstand).

🚦 Traffic so bad, you NEED a headstand! – Mohit (@MohitMatz) put it plainly:

"Traffic so bad, you need to headstand."

This gravity-defying pedestrian symbol is just the latest in Bengaluru’s long list of viral traffic mishaps. The city has already given us potholes big enough to swim in, techies rowing boats to work during monsoons, and vanishing roads that make sudden appearances on Twitter.

While no official clarification has come from the BBMP or Bengaluru Traffic Police, one thing is certain, Bengaluru's chaotic charm continues to entertain the internet!

