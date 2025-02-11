Arijit Singh takes Ed Sheeran for a ride on his scooty at his hometown Jiaganj; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Ed Sheeran, currently in India for The Mathematics Tour, visited Arijit Singh’s hometown, Jiaganj, in West Bengal. The two singers surprised locals by riding a scooter through the town. Sheeran, known for spontaneous performances, continues his India tour with upcoming shows in Shillong and Delhi NCR

Arijit Singh takes Ed Sheeran for a ride on his scooty at his hometown Jiaganj; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 10:06 AM IST

Ed Sheeran, currently in India for The Mathematics Tour, recently visited the hometown of Indian playback singer Arijit Singh in Jiaganj, Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The international pop star surprised fans by taking a scooter ride with Arijit, moving through the town’s roads without any security, leaving local residents in awe.

Videos circulating on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) captured the two singers riding together, with Arijit driving the scooter while Sheeran sat behind him. They were accompanied by a few friends on their respective scooters, enjoying an evening ride through the town.

According to a report by The Times of India, Sheeran and Singh spent nearly five hours together, riding through Jiaganj’s roads—from the busy Phulmore area to the quieter banks of the Bhagirathi River. Singh reportedly took Sheeran on his two-wheeler, with the British singer seated as a pillion rider. The duo later boarded a mechanized boat at Shibtala Ghat and spent an hour cruising on the Bhagirathi. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the area confirmed Sheeran’s presence in Jiaganj and mentioned that the singer had specifically requested no additional security.

Ed Sheeran’s Surprises in India

This isn’t the first time Ed Sheeran has taken fans by surprise during his India tour. In Bengaluru, he gave an impromptu performance on Church Street, but the police interrupted and stopped him mid-way. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

During his Bengaluru concert, Sheeran surprised the audience by bringing singer Shilpa Rao on stage. The two performed Chuttamalle, with Arijit Singh also joining in to sing the Telugu lyrics. Prior to this, Sheeran had performed in Hyderabad and Chennai, where he was accompanied by legendary Indian composer A.R. Rahman for a special rendition of the classic song Urvasi.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru police halt Ed Sheeran's Church Street performance over permit issues (WATCH)

The singer is now set to continue his India tour with upcoming performances in Shillong on February 12 and Delhi NCR on February 15.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chhaava Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's story expected to have strong opening ATG

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's story expected to have strong opening

WWE Elimination Chamber: Who are the six superstars to battle in the ruthless Steel structure

WWE Elimination Chamber: Who are the six superstars to battle in the ruthless Steel structure

WWE Throwback: When John Cena unleashed Dr. Thuganomics setting the OG trend

WWE Throwback: When John Cena unleashed Dr. Thuganomics setting the OG trend

"Shown his true colours": Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's comments dmn

"Shown his true colours": Bhartiya Influencers Association condemns Ranveer Allahbadia's comments

Mamata Kulkarni steps down as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara amid controversy, vows to remain a 'Sadhvi' vkp

Mamata Kulkarni steps down as Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara amid controversy, vows to remain a 'Sadhvi'

Recent Stories

President Draupadi Murmu prays for nation's prosperity during visit to Bade Hanuman Mandir and Akshayvat

President Draupadi Murmu prays for nation's prosperity during visit to Bade Hanuman Mandir and Akshayvat

Maruti Invicto alternatives: From Tata Safari to Mahindra XUV700; check out 5 top 7-seater cars gcw

Maruti Invicto alternatives: From Tata Safari to Mahindra XUV700; check out 5 top 7-seater cars

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 4: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's film collects THIS much; Check HERE NTI

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 4: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's film collects THIS much; Check HERE

BREAKING YouTube removes Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial video after Centre's notice sn

BREAKING: YouTube removes Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial video after Centre's notice

Cryptocurrency market update: BTC above $97K, Raydium emerges as top performer AJR

Cryptocurrency market update: BTC above $97K, Raydium emerges as top performer

Recent Videos

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Gulf Pulse | Saudi's $63 Billion 'City of Earth': Blending Rich History With Futuristic Vision

Video Icon
DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

DRDO’s MALE UAV Archer-NG to Take First Sortie Next Month!

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon
Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Akhilesh Yadav SLAMS BJP Over Prayagraj Traffic Chaos, Says People Under ‘HOUSE ARREST’

Video Icon