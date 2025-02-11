Arijit Singh takes Ed Sheeran for a ride on his scooty at his hometown Jiaganj; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Ed Sheeran, currently in India for The Mathematics Tour, visited Arijit Singh’s hometown, Jiaganj, in West Bengal. The two singers surprised locals by riding a scooter through the town. Sheeran, known for spontaneous performances, continues his India tour with upcoming shows in Shillong and Delhi NCR

Ed Sheeran, currently in India for The Mathematics Tour, recently visited the hometown of Indian playback singer Arijit Singh in Jiaganj, Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The international pop star surprised fans by taking a scooter ride with Arijit, moving through the town’s roads without any security, leaving local residents in awe.

Videos circulating on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) captured the two singers riding together, with Arijit driving the scooter while Sheeran sat behind him. They were accompanied by a few friends on their respective scooters, enjoying an evening ride through the town.

According to a report by The Times of India, Sheeran and Singh spent nearly five hours together, riding through Jiaganj’s roads—from the busy Phulmore area to the quieter banks of the Bhagirathi River. Singh reportedly took Sheeran on his two-wheeler, with the British singer seated as a pillion rider. The duo later boarded a mechanized boat at Shibtala Ghat and spent an hour cruising on the Bhagirathi. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the area confirmed Sheeran’s presence in Jiaganj and mentioned that the singer had specifically requested no additional security.

Ed Sheeran’s Surprises in India

This isn’t the first time Ed Sheeran has taken fans by surprise during his India tour. In Bengaluru, he gave an impromptu performance on Church Street, but the police interrupted and stopped him mid-way. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

During his Bengaluru concert, Sheeran surprised the audience by bringing singer Shilpa Rao on stage. The two performed Chuttamalle, with Arijit Singh also joining in to sing the Telugu lyrics. Prior to this, Sheeran had performed in Hyderabad and Chennai, where he was accompanied by legendary Indian composer A.R. Rahman for a special rendition of the classic song Urvasi.

The singer is now set to continue his India tour with upcoming performances in Shillong on February 12 and Delhi NCR on February 15.

