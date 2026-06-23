UP Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna promised strict action against those behind the Lucknow fire that killed 15. CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry. Police have sealed the building, filed an FIR, and arrested three accused in the case.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Tuesday said strict action would be taken against those responsible for the Lucknow fire tragedy that claimed the lives of at least 15 people, asserting that the state government would not spare anyone found guilty, irrespective of their position.

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Speaking to ANI, Khanna expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had already issued directions for an inquiry into the incident. He said, "This is a deeply distressing incident. We stand with the bereaved families. Our sympathies are with them, and we pray to God to grant them the strength to bear this sorrow. I assure the entire state and the country that under Yogi ji's government, we will deliver on our promises. " He added, "Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty, regardless of their position. The Chief Minister has already issued directives to take action against those responsible. An FIR will be lodged, an investigation will be conducted, and action will follow...All fifteen victims lost their lives solely because of the smoke. "

Police Action and Investigation

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Police have sealed the building in the Aliganj Police Station area where a massive fire claimed at least 15 lives, and entry of the general public has also been prohibited as forensic and fire department teams prepare to collect evidence from the site. A heavy police deployment remained in place at the spot late into the night to secure the premises and assist in the ongoing investigation into the incident.

FIR Lodged, 3 Arrested

Police have also registered an FIR in connection with the incident at Aliganj Police Station under Sections 110, 105, 125 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Service Act, against six accused persons and other responsible individuals. Police said that three accused, Ramkrishna Upadhyay, Virendra Shukla and Tushank Krishna Jaiswal have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused were taken to the police station after undergoing medical examination, officials said. (ANI)