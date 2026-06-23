The anti-terror mission 'Operation Sherawali' in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, entered its 32nd day. The large-scale combing operation aims to locate and neutralize infiltrators in the dense forests. Security forces remain on high alert.

Operation Sherawali Enters 32nd Day

The anti-terror operation, Operation Sheruwali, underway in the Dorimal-Gambir Mughlan area of the Manjakote sector in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, entered its 32nd day on Monday, with security forces continuing extensive search operations in the region.

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'Operation Sherawali' is an ongoing, large-scale counter-terrorism combing mission in the dense forest belts of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Launched in late May, the multi-agency operation aims to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators holed up in the region's rugged mountainous terrain.

According to officials, all security agencies involved in the operation remain on high alert, with search and surveillance activities continuing in the dense forest terrain to track any suspicious movement and ensure the safety of local residents.

The official said that the operation is progressing as planned, with forces maintaining vigilance across the area. "Security forces remain alert and committed to maintaining peace and security in the area. Additional checkpoints and area domination patrols are also being conducted as part of the ongoing efforts," the officials said.

The prolonged operation highlights the determination of security forces to ensure peace and maintain security in the border district of Rajouri.

Search operations in the Dorimal forest area are continuing amid heightened security measures in the region, with authorities urging the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies.

Four Army Personnel Injured in Accidental Mine Blast

Earlier, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and three Army personnel were injured in an accidental mine blast during a patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in the forward Kalal area of the Nowshera sector on June 16, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police officials.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nowshera Police Station, the incident took place at around 11 am when troops of 4 Kumaon were conducting a routine patrol in the forward LoC area.

During the operation, an accidental mine blast occurred, injuring one JCO and three soldiers.

The injured personnel were immediately evacuated from the site and provided initial medical assistance before being shifted to the Army's Command Hospital in Udhampur for specialised treatment. (ANI)