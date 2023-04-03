Man kills 80-year-old mother, commits suicide; confession video goes viral on social media

The woman, identified as Aminaben Lingdia and her son, Sikandar Lingdia are residents of Ghanshyam town of Rajkot's Kothari area. The 80-year-old had been keeping ill for a long time. Upset by his mother's prolonged illness, the man killed his mother by administering her poison.

Upset over his 80-year-old mother's prolonged illness, a man killed his ailing mother and then committed suicide. Prior to this, the man posted a video on social media, apologising to his family for his act and stating that he was ending his life as he wanted to accompany his mother after her death.

It is reportedly said that Rajkot's Bhaktinagar police have registered a case in this connection.

According to reports, the elderly woman died in a hospital on Monday. The mother-son duo was admitted in the hospital for treatment a week back.

The woman, identified as Aminaben Lingdia and her son, Sikandar Lingdia are residents of Ghanshyam town of Rajkot's Kothari area. The 80-year-old had been keeping ill for a long time. Upset by his mother's prolonged illness, the man killed his mother by administering her poison.

He then posted a confession video on social media and said that he would commit suicide as he could not leave her mother alone.

"It is not possible for both of us to live any longer. I am taking my mother along with me as I cannot leave her behind alone. Who will take care of her after I leave this world? So, I'm accompanying her," he told in the recorded video.

Seeking forgiveness from his family for not doing anything for them, he said, "I could not do anything for my brother and nephew. Please forgive me for this."

The video, which was recorded before the man committed suicide, has recently gone viral. Police said they were probing into the matter.

