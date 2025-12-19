The Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha concluded with 111% productivity, Speaker Om Birla announced. The House held 15 sittings over a fortnight, passing eight government bills and holding major discussions on 'Vande Mataram' and electoral reforms.

The Sixth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha, which commenced on December 1, concluded today, marking a productive fortnight in Parliament. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that the House held 15 sittings, totalling 92 hours and 25 minutes, achieving a productivity rate of 111 per cent,said the release.

Legislative Business

During the session, ten Government Bills were introduced, of which eight were passed. The approved bills include the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025, Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025, Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, and Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025.

Key Discussions and Financial Matters

The release stated that, "On 15 December, after discussion, voting was held on the Supplementary Demands for Grants - First Batch, 2025-26. Thereafter, the Appropriation (No. 4) Bill, 2025 was passed. On 8 December, the Prime Minister initiated a discussion to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the national song "Vande Mataram". The House discussed the subject for 11 hours and 32 minutes, during which 65 Members participated. Similarly, the issue of "Electoral Reforms" was discussed on 9 and 10 December for approximately 13 hours, with the participation of 63 Members."

Parliamentary Proceedings

The session also witnessed the admission of 300 starred questions, of which 72 were answered orally, and 3,449 unstarred questions. A total of 408 matters of urgent public importance were raised during Zero Hour, and 372 issues were addressed under Rule 377. On December 11, 150 Members raised their matters during Zero Hour.

During the Session, 35 Statements were made under Direction 73A and a total number of 38 Statements, including two Statements given under Rule 372 and one Statement bythe Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. A total of 2,116 papers were laid on the Table of the House.

A total of 41 reports of the Parliamentary Standing Committees associated with various Departments were presented in the House.

Private Members' Business

Regarding Private Members' business, 137 Private Members' Bills were introduced on December 5. On December 12, a Private Members' Resolution by Shafi Parambil was withdrawn after discussion, with the House's permission.

Visit by Georgian Parliamentary Delegation

Lok Sabha Secretariat stated that, "On 2 December , His Excellency Mr. Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia, along with his parliamentary delegation, was received and accorded a warm welcome by the Parliament of India during his official visit." (ANI)