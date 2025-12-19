Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed the Winter Session, stating passed bills like the VB-G RAM G Bill will help achieve 'Viksit Bharat'. He said 'Vande Mataram' discussions stirred patriotism and electoral reform debates clarified public doubts.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday emphasised that the bills passed in the Winter Session of Parliament will play a major role in taking India towards the dream of "Viksit Bharat."

He further stated that the discussions on "Vande Mataram" have stirred the spirit of patriotism. "2025 winter session is a very proactive session... The bills passed in this session will play a big role in improving the lives of crores of people and to make India a 'Viksit' nation... The 150th year of Vande Mataram discussion has taken place, very fruitful and important... By having extensive discussions on Vande Mataram, we have once again furthered the awakening of patriotism..." he said.

Clarity on Electoral Reforms

Rijiju said that after the discussions on the electoral reforms, the long-standing questions of the general public were answered with utmost clarity, further attacking the opposition for "falsely accusing" the Election Commission of India and electoral reforms. "Many people raised questions about the election process, but after the debates on electoral reforms in both houses of Parliament, everything became clear. Those who levelled accusations against the Election Commission and the electoral system were also exposed..." he said.

The Union Minister highlighted that this was the first time that the Election Commission and electoral reforms were separately discussed, outlining the readiness of the central government for any future deliberations. "This was the first time separate discussions took place on the Election Commission and electoral reforms. This shows just how ready the government is for discussions... After this discussion, there is no confusion left. The Opposition should thank us for this..." he stated.

VB-G RAM G Bill Passed

Moreover, speaking on the passing of VB-G RAM G Bill, Rijiju expressed happiness and assured an end to corruption and more transparency "G Ram G bill is a very important bill, brought and passed to stop corruption, bring more transparency. Government reforms are the way forward, like express, and it will not stop. I am very satisfied with this session; business transaction has been done very well..." he said.

Meanwhile, the Parliament on Friday passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Bill, with Rajya Sabha approving the legislation after it got the nod of the Lok Sabha. The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. (ANI)