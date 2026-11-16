A man named Peetam Meena died after being shot during a violent clash between two groups in Sarmathura village, Rajasthan. The incident, linked to ongoing election-related rivalry, has led to heavy police deployment to ensure regional peace.

Man Killed In Firing Incident Over Election Enmity In Dholpur Village

Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 16 (ANI): A man was killed in a firing incident following a clash between two groups over election-related enmity in Sarmathura village of Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said on Monday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Sangwan said that the deceased has been identified as Peetam Meena, who sustained a bullet injury during the exchange of fire between the two groups. Following the incident, a heavy police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order and prevent further escalation.

According to SP Sangwan, the firing took place between two groups in the village following an existing rivalry linked to elections. Police have prepared a list of individuals allegedly involved in the incident and deployed multiple teams to take further action. "In the village of Sarmathura, a firing incident occurred between two groups due to election-related enmity, resulting in the death of a man named Peetam Meena, who was struck by a bullet," the SP told ANI. "A list of all individuals involved in the incident has been prepared, and various police teams have been deployed; further action, including arrests, will be taken shortly," he said.

As this happened, the body of the deceased was shifted to the mortuary at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sarmathura. Police personnel continued to remain deployed in the area as authorities worked to maintain peace and prevent further tension following the incident. Further investigation into the firing incident is underway. (ANI)