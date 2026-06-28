PM Narendra Modi praised 'Brahmakamal Dominicana', a group of Spanish-speaking locals in the Dominican Republic, for their dedicated self-study of Vedic traditions, highlighting the global embrace of Indian culture in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

PM on Global Reach of Indian Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted how Indian culture is finding new admirers far beyond the country's borders, pointing to a small but dedicated group in the Dominican Republic that has taken up the study of Vedic traditions. In the 135th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi spoke about the 'Brahmakamal Dominicana' group formed by local Spanish-speaking residents who came together to learn about Indian spiritual traditions.

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"Indian culture is reaching various corners of the globe today. People across the world are discovering and embracing our songs, music, and spirituality. Thousands of kilometres away from India, in the Caribbean Sea, lies a country called the Dominican Republic. The Indian population there is around 100, perhaps even fewer. Despite this, a wonderful initiative connected to Indian culture and spirituality is underway there. A team has been formed by some Spanish-speaking locals; this team is named 'Brahmakamal Dominicana'," said PM Modi.

A Remarkable Dedication

The Prime Minister went on to describe how the members of the group have taught themselves to chant Vedic mantras purely through self-study with audio recordings, without access to any formal training. "The members study Vedic literature together and are learning to chant Vedic mantras. They have received no formal training on this; but they have learnt the correct pronunciation by listening to audio recordings. Today, they chant several mantras-such as the Purusha Suktam, Sri Suktam, Sri Rudram, Durga Suktam, and Devi Mahatmyam-with great proficiency," he said.

Commending their remarkable dedication, the Prime Minister praised the group for keeping India's ancient traditions alive in a part of the world with barely any Indian presence. "Their effort to learn our traditions while living so far from India is truly inspiring. I extend my best wishes to all the members of 'Brahmakamal Dominicana' for their endeavours," PM Modi said. (ANI)