DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan confirmed party support for the delimitation exercise, emphasizing agreements reached to preserve the current share of parliamentary seats for southern states for at least 25 years.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Sunday said the party was supporting the proposed delimitation exercise to protect the interests of states, particularly those in southern India, adding that the understanding reached at all-party meetings was to ensure that no state’s existing share of seats in Parliament was reduced for the next 25 years.

Explaining the DMK's position on the proposed delimitation, Elangovan said the decision to cap the increase in parliamentary seats at 50 per cent and retain each state's existing share was among the key issues discussed at the all-party meetings, which were also attended by the Congress and several Chief Ministers. "...This decision to fix the increase at 50% and each state should get the present share of seats in Parliament—that is, Tamil Nadu will get 7.18%. Even for the next 25 years, this should continue. Even if there was a survey taken, and if they find that an increase in the population of northern states and a decrease in the population of the southern states are found, even then they cannot change the present share of seats for each state until the next 25 years," he told ANI.

He said these were the two major issues discussed at the all-party meeting, which Congress had also attended, adding that several Chief Ministers had participated in another meeting on the matter. "These two were the major issues which were discussed in this all-party meeting, where Congress was also a party to it. They had also attended, and many chief ministers also attended in another meeting, and that we are accepting... delimitation should happen once in 25 years. After December 31st, these 25 years get completed," Elangovan said.

The DMK spokesperson further said that after December 31, the government could bring in legislation to increase the number of parliamentary seats through a simple majority rather than a two-thirds majority. "After that, the government can bring in any legislation, simple legislation. It's not a constitutional amendment. By a simple resolution, they can increase the number of seats with a simple majority, not a two-thirds majority. So there is a danger which we are facing," he said.

Elangovan said the DMK had agreed to the proposed arrangement in keeping with the understanding reached during two all-party meetings, stressing that the party's position was aimed at preventing states from being adversely affected once the Bill was introduced. "As per the understanding of the all-party meetings held twice, we have accepted this because we don't want states to get affected after the bill comes... so we are accepting it. This is only for the protection of the states that we are doing it," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin in Chennai and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday amid deliberations within the INDIA bloc over the Centre's proposed delimitation bill and women's reservation. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany Kharge during the meetings.

The proposed meetings come ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. Parliament’s four-day Lok Sabha sitting will commence from November 30 to December 3 (with the Rajya Sabha reconvening December 2. (ANI)