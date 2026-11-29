PM Modi addressed the 140th Mann Ki Baat, urging collective social action against drug abuse. He highlighted the 'Drug-Free Youth Campaign' as essential for building a healthy, self-confident generation for a developed India.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said drug and substance abuse had emerged as a major challenge to the dreams of the country’s youth, highlighting the growing participation of society in the fight against drug abuse. Addressing the 140th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said the ‘Drug-Free Youth Campaign’ (Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan) is underway across the country. “Drugs and substance abuse have emerged as a major challenge to the dreams of our youth. I am pleased to see that, across the country, society is becoming increasingly active in the fight against drug abuse. The 'Drug-Free Youth Campaign' ('Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan') is also in full swing,” the PM said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister launched the 'Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan', through video-conferencing, said the nationwide campaign against substance abuse was aimed at benefiting individuals, families, society and the nation. "The campaign we are witnessing today is for the individual, the family, and society; above all, it is for the nation. The very name of this movement--the 'Drug-Free Youth' initiative under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan--clarifies its resolve," PM Modi said. "As the nation sets its sights on becoming a Viksit Bharat, it is essential that our youth be healthy in body and mind, brimming with self-confidence, and forever free from the deadly habit of drugs. This is the objective of the campaign. We must resolve to ensure that our youth understand the dangers of drugs and addiction, remain vigilant, and stay away from this destructive habit," he added.

PM Modi also highlighted the power of collective participation in driving social campaigns, saying that people often find it difficult to undertake challenging tasks individually, but collective efforts can inspire greater enthusiasm and energy. "There are some tasks that, when undertaken individually, can sometimes lead to frustration, a sense of fatigue, and a reluctance to cover long distances. But when they turn into a collective campaign, and millions of people march shoulder to shoulder, even those who couldn't manage them on their own find themselves infused with a surge of energy," PM Modi said.