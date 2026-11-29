AAP leader Manish Sisodia slammed the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise as a political conspiracy, arguing that the BJP aims to manipulate electoral math to retain power instead of prioritizing education and public welfare.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday termed the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise a "conspiracy" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the ruling party was attempting to redraw constituencies to suit its political interests amid growing public dissatisfaction. Targeting the BJP over the proposed delimitation Bill, Sisodia alleged that the exercise was being presented as a measure to accommodate population growth, while its actual objective was to alter the electoral mathematics in favour of the ruling party. "This delimitation bill is the result of the BJP's desperation. The Bharatiya Janata Party knows that at any cost now, the public of the country is not going to give them a majority. So they are trying to figure out the whole math of how one seat will be made with 1 lakh votes, and another will be made with 15, 20 lakh votes," Sisodia told reporters here.

He further alleged that constituencies would be created or altered depending on the BJP's electoral prospects, claiming that some Lok Sabha constituencies could have as few as two lakh voters, while others could have 20-25 lakh voters. "This is a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party. All this is an attempt to throw dust in the eyes of the country, saying there are more people now, the population has increased, so they are increasing the population; all this is nonsense. Ultimately, there has been an increase in anger against the Bharatiya Janata Party among the public, and to manipulate that, this delimitation is being brought in," he said.

The AAP leader also accused the BJP of bringing the delimitation exercise to divert attention from growing public anger against the government. His remarks come amid deliberations within the INDIA bloc over the Centre's proposed delimitation and women's reservation Bills ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30. Amid all this, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin in Chennai and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany him.

Asked about Congress leadership's efforts to bring Opposition parties together and its alleged strategic mistakes, Sisodia dismissed Congress as an alternative to the BJP. "Congress is not the hope of the country. Congress has lost the hope of this country. Go anywhere in the whole country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. People hardly see Congress as a hope anywhere," he said. Questioning the need to increase the number of MPs, Sisodia said the country needed accountability and a clear vision from its elected representatives rather than an increase in parliamentary strength. "Just make sure of this: instead of 500 MPs, if you seat 800 MPs, the population will increase tomorrow, and you'll seat 1200 MPs. Will this change the country? Will this change Parliament? We need accountability for MPs in Parliament. MPs in Parliament need a vision," he said.

He further questioned whether increasing the number of parliamentarians would address the country's requirements in education, employment and industrial development. "This country needs schools. Just tell me, schools couldn't be built with 500 MPs, but good schools will be built with 800 MPs? This country needs good colleges. Good jobs weren't being provided with 500 MPs; good colleges weren't being built. If there are 800 MPs, how will good colleges come about?" Sisodia asked. He also alleged that the proposed legislative changes were being driven by the BJP's desire to retain power. "The Constitution and the entire parliamentary system are being messed with solely out of the Bharatiya Janata Party's greed for victory and power," he said.

On being asked whether Congress had failed to bring all INDIA bloc parties together and consult leaders, including AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia said the focus should remain on the BJP and the government's proposals. "Whatever their responsibility was as the LoP, let the LoP go. The Bharatiya Janata Party is doing this in this country; I am just looking at the BJP wondering why they are doing this," he said. He maintained that increasing the number of MPs would not automatically improve governance or create employment, adding that the country needed representatives committed to education and public welfare. "Make the MPs of this country honest, man. 500 is more than enough. Make the MPs of this country committed to education. 32 crore children need schools. They won't do it; neither Congress will do it, nor BJP will do it; that's what the Aam Aadmi Party will do," he added. He also expressed confidence that "AAP will form government in Punjab" ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. The revised proposals provide for a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies. The package aims to facilitate the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but raised objections to linking its implementation with delimitation, demanding that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051.