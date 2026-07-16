A man discovered an old State Bank of India (SBI) passbook that had been missing for more than two decades during a routine house-cleaning

A man discovered an old State Bank of India (SBI) passbook that had been missing for more than two decades during a routine house-cleaning. The worn-out passbook, which belonged to his late grandfather, has now sparked discussion online after a woman named Pooja shared the story on X, asking whether the money in the account could still be recovered.

According to the viral post, the man came across the 20-24-year-old passbook while sorting through belongings at home. Curious about its origin, he showed it to his father, who instantly recognised it as his late father's long-lost bank passbook. The family had believed it had disappeared forever.

"A guy found a 20-24 year old SBI passbook while cleaning his house, and what he discovered left his entire family shocked. When he showed the passbook to his father," the user wrote. "He learned that it belonged to his late grandfather."

The family claims the forgotten account still holds a balance of more than Rs 1 lakh, raising hopes that the long-lost savings may still be recoverable.

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Unsure about the legal process, Pooja turned to social media for answers, asking whether the money could still be claimed even though the account holder had passed away.

"Or is the money lost forever?" she asked.

"If you know the banking process or have faced a similar situation, share your experience in the comments," she wrote. "Your advice could help a family recover their long-forgotten savings."

Social media shares advice

The post quickly went viral, attracting over 114,000 views and prompting users to offer practical advice based on banking procedures and personal experiences.

"An old passbook doesn't necessarily mean the money is gone. It's definitely worth checking with the bank," one user commented.

Another explained the likely process: "To claim old SBI A/c. Visit the SBI home branch & submit the death certificate, ID proof, legal heir/relationship proof, and the bank's claim form. If there is no nominee, the bank may ask for a succession certificate or other legal documents before releasing the funds."

A third user wrote, "Old financial records should never be ignored. Even if an account hasn't been used for years, it's worth visiting the bank and understanding the official process before assuming the money is lost."