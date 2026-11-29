A man's decision to cancel his Goa holiday and consider Thailand or Sri Lanka instead has sparked an online debate. His reasoning? Rising domestic travel costs and the growing appeal of international destinations

A planned four-day holiday in Goa was called off after a man compared the estimated expenses and found the costs difficult to justify. The man, identified as Manuraaj Garg on Instagram, shared his experience in a post that has since triggered a discussion about the affordability of domestic tourism.

According to Garg, the initial plan was to visit Goa. However, the estimated expenses included flight tickets costing around Rs 15,000, hotel rooms priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per night, and cab fares of approximately Rs 50 per kilometre.

He also raised concerns about the weather and difficulties in getting around popular tourist destinations. After assessing the expenses, he reportedly decided to abandon the plan within 10 minutes.

Thailand And Sri Lanka Seem To Offer Better Value

Garg said that Goa was not the only Indian destination they considered. Kerala and Himachal Pradesh were also discussed, but concerns about expensive accommodation, unpredictable transportation and lengthy commutes reportedly made those options less appealing.

The group eventually began considering international destinations, including Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Interestingly, Garg clarified that his decision was not based on the belief that foreign destinations were inherently more beautiful than Indian holiday spots. Having visited Goa, Kerala, Thailand and Sri Lanka, he argued that the difference came down to convenience, pricing and the overall travel experience.

He highlighted easier bookings, smoother transportation, better value for money and welcoming hospitality as some of the factors influencing his decision.

Garg also recalled spending Rs 75,500 on an eight-hour cab journey in Goa last year. He compared that expense with an international travel experience in which a similar amount reportedly covered a five-star hotel stay in Colombo, including breakfast for two and late checkout, along with a luxury car ride across the UAE.

Social Media Users Debate Rising Domestic Travel Costs

Garg's post has opened up a wider conversation about the cost of travelling within India. While he acknowledged the country's diverse landscapes, beaches, hill stations and cultural attractions, he questioned whether domestic tourism was becoming increasingly expensive for ordinary travellers.

He also suggested that younger Indians who once aspired to holiday in destinations such as Goa and Manali were now looking towards international locations like Bali, Vietnam and Thailand.

Several social media users agreed with his observations, sharing their own experiences of expensive domestic flights and holiday expenses.

One user pointed out that domestic airfares needed better regulation, while another suggested exploring lesser-known Indian destinations instead of established tourist hotspots.

Some users also recommended road trips as a more affordable alternative, arguing that travelling at one's own pace could help reduce expenses while allowing families to discover India's lesser-known attractions.

The discussion has brought attention to an important question: if international holidays sometimes offer comparable or better value, what can India's tourism industry do to make domestic travel more affordable and convenient?