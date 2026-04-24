In a really strange incident from Othai in Malappuram, a migrant worker was bitten by a snake. The crazy part? He was carrying the snake in his own pants pocket while walking around the market.

Malappuram: A man in Malappuram got bitten by a snake he was carrying around in his own pants pocket. This bizarre incident happened yesterday in Othai.

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The man, a migrant worker, had put the snake in his pocket and was walking around the market. After the snake bit him, he was rushed to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital for treatment.