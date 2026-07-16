A lavish birthday celebration hosted on a railway overbridge in Bihar that had been shut over safety concerns has triggered widespread outrage, with the organiser now facing legal action after videos of the event went viral on social media.

A lavish birthday celebration hosted on a railway overbridge in Bihar that had been shut over safety concerns has triggered widespread outrage, with the organiser now facing legal action after videos of the event went viral on social media. The celebration took place on the Buxar-Itarhi railway overbridge, a Rs 26.4 crore structure that has remained off-limits to the public since June 5. Authorities had suspended traffic on the bridge after engineers detected structural defects, declaring it unsafe for use.

Despite the restrictions, videos recorded on July 11 showed dozens of people gathering on the bridge for an elaborate birthday party complete with loud music, dancing and a stage performance. The viral clips sparked sharp criticism online, with many questioning how a public event was permitted on a structure officially deemed unsafe.

The controversy has once again put the spotlight on the bridge, which had already drawn attention after developing structural flaws within just 90 days of its inauguration.

Responding to the incident, Buxar Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya said an FIR has been registered against the event organiser, identified as Rakesh Kumar Singh. A case has been filed under multiple sections of the law, and further action is underway.