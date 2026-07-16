With the July 31 income tax return deadline for AY 2026–2027 approaching, taxpayers are urged not to wait for a potential extension. Filing early offers benefits like faster refunds and avoiding portal crashes, while delaying risks significant penalties under Section 234F and interest charges on unpaid tax.

The clock is ticking for taxpayers across the country. Nearly two crore reports have already been successfully filed, with the July 31 income tax return (ITR) deadline for the Assessment Year 2026–2027 just two weeks away. Even with the enormous number of early submissions, many taxpayers continue to put off submitting, hoping that the government would announce a deadline extension in the coming days.

However, you should not base your financial planning on extension hopes. Although extensions have been given by the government in the past, they are strictly limited to extraordinary situations or serious technical issues. You run the risk of incurring exorbitant late fees and needless compliance obstacles if you depend on a possible reprieve.

Check out reasons to refocus and submit your tax return right away rather than waiting until July 31

Prevent Last-Minute Portal Crash

The official servers often see huge increases in traffic as millions of visitors flock to the portal in the last 48 hours. You may prevent system timeouts and overcome the digital bottleneck by filing now.

Faster Tax Refunds

First-come, first-served returns are processed by the Income Tax Department. Your excess tax refund will arrive in your bank account considerably more quickly if you file your ITR early, placing you at the front of the queue.

Time to Correct Financial Mismatches

Early filing allows you to cross-check your income information with Form 26AS and your Annual Information Statement (AIS). Instead of rushing into mistakes, you have adequate time to fix any discrepancies or missing tax credits.

No Missed Deductions

There is a greater chance of human mistake if you rush through your ITR on July 31. You can make sure you get all the tax credits and deductions you are entitled to by filing with composure.

Important for Loans and Visas

An electronically submitted ITR serves as a crucial financial document. Having a completed return on hand speeds up the approval process, whether you're seeking for a visa, a new credit line or a house loan top-up.

If the benefits don't convince you, perhaps the penalties will. Missing the July 31 deadline triggers a mandatory late filing fee under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act. It's not a small amount, either. For taxpayers with a total income exceeding Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is a flat Rs 5,000. If your income is up to Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is a more modest, but still avoidable, Rs 1,000.

Why give away money when you don't have to? But the pain doesn't stop there. You will also be charged interest under Section 234A at a rate of 1% per month on any unpaid tax amount.