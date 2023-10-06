Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Man attacks mother, sister with petrol bombs; arrested

    A 53-year-old man was arrested for creating a terror atmosphere by throwing petrol bombs at the house of his mother and sister on Friday ( Oct 6). The accused was identified as Shakkutty.

    Thiruvananthapuram: A 53-year-old man was arrested for creating a terror atmosphere by throwing petrol bombs at the house of his mother and sister on Friday ( Oct 6). The accused was identified as Shakkutty. The Varkala police have arrested him.

    The incident happened on Wednesday morning, when Shakkutty reached his home with five bottles filled with petrol. At that time, his mother, Rukiya Beevi, his sister, Jasmin, and her children, Muhamad Jasbin and Muhammad Jibin, were in the house.

    First, he poured the gasoline on the scooter parked in front of the house. When Jasbin tried to stop him, he poured petrol over him. He also poured petrol on Jibin, who was shooting the visuals on the phone. The police reached the spot and arrested him.

    Jibin was minorly injured during the incident. The bike and the scooter in front of the house were burned completely. The forensic team reached the spot and collected the evidence. Ayroor police said that Shakkutty asked for money from his sister, but she denied it, and that was the reason behind this attack. The police registered a case under charges including explosive acts and attempts to murder. The accused was produced in court and remanded.

    Meanwhile, a 43-year-old man named Vinod tried to commit suicide at the Mala police station. He was taken into custody by the police following a domestic violence complaint filed by his wife. He had brutally beaten his wife over a verbal dispute.

    The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday( Oct 5). During the questioning, Vinod took the poison from his pocket and consumed it. He was rushed to the hospital in time, saving his life.

