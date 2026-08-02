Senior Congress MP Pramod Tiwari demanded a Supreme Court-monitored SIT probe into the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case. He accused the BJP of hiding the 'donation theft' and criticised PM Modi for an 'inauspicious' temple inauguration.

Senior Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Sunday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Tiwari targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that the party is trying to hide the donation theft. "BJP's every effort is that this donation theft history becomes history, people forget it. But, an answer will have to be given; this has gone very deep. This matter is linked to the faith and sentiments of crores of people. My demand is that the Supreme Court--my demand is that under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the SIT should investigate this. The small-time individuals who took money in their pockets have been caught, but those who took away boxfuls and vault-fuls are still far away," he said.

"If there was no responsibility, why did they resign?" he questioned.

Tiwari Criticises PM Modi Over Temple Inauguration

Criticising Prime Minister Narednra Modi, Tiwari accused him of rushing the inauguration of the temple inauspiciously for political gains at the expense of religious propriety. "Modi was fonder of the election than the temple, he conducted rituals at an incomplete temple, which was inauspicious. The mandap was not built, the flag was not hoisted," he said.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, "Even when Lord Ram performed the yagna of the Ashwamedha, he got a stone idol of Goddess Sita made and kept it by his side before initiating the yagna. When Modi was performing the worship of the temple, we couldn't see Goddess Sita Mata anywhere there. Who was Rama's Sita at that time, and who is PM Modi's Sita? PM should decide that himself," he said.

UP Govt Constitutes Fresh SIT

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a fresh SIT, headed by Inspector General of Police Kiran S, to investigate the alleged embezzlement of offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple following directions from the Supreme Court. (ANI)