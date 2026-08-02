Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi hit back at Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the delimitation bill, assuring that the Centre will increase seats in Tamil Nadu and denying claims of injustice to South Indian states. Gandhi had called it a conspiracy.

BJP Defends Delimitation, Assures Fairness to South

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his remarks regarding the delimitation process, questioning the claims of injustice being done to South Indian states. He asserted that the central government will increase the number of seats in Tamil Nadu by as many as in other states under the bill. Speaking to ANI, he emphasised that the delimitation bill is a necessity for the country and should be passed by Parliament. "Rahul Gandhi was previously saying that injustice is being done to the people of Tamil Nadu. When the Government of India stated that it would carry out delimitation and increase the number of seats in Tamil Nadu by as many as in other states, then where is the injustice being done to the states of South India? Now, he feels that the number of parties supporting the delimitation bill is gradually increasing, so he is taking on a different form. The delimitation bill is a necessity for the country, and it should be passed," said Saraogi.

Rahul Gandhi Calls Bill a 'Conspiracy'

His remarks come after Rahul Gandhi sharply criticised the delimitation bill, characterising the delimitation process as a conspiracy to disenfranchise the people of Tamil Nadu and strip the State of its political power. Addressing reporters, the Congress MP argued that the process is designed to weaken Tamil Nadu and calls upon all political parties, both regional and national, to defeat the bill in the House. "There is an attempt by the BJP to carry out delimitation. Delimitation is designed to disenfranchise people and take away the political power of the people of Tamil Nadu. This is a BJP conspiracy...Anyone who supports delimitation is betraying Tamil Nadu, betraying the future of Tamil Nadu, and allowing the RSS and BJP to attack the people of Tamil Nadu and its future," he told reporters.

He referred to the historical figure Ettappan, who is traditionally seen in Tamil culture as a symbol of betrayal, to label those who support the current delimitation proposal as "21st-century Ettappans" who are betraying the future of the state. "Such a person is a 21st-century "Ettappan". No Tamil person should support delimitation. Every Tamil person should oppose delimitation. Every Tamil party and every national party should defeat delimitation in the House," he said.

Political Context of the Bill

His assertion comes amid speculations that the Centre is bringing back the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which proposes an increase in the number of seats in the Lok Sabha up to 850 and implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in legislatures. The speculations are fueled by the political mergers which took place before the Monsoon Session began. Reports have also suggested that DMK, which currently has a tense relationship with its previous ally, Congress, have sofeneted their view of the Bill if southern states are not affected. (ANI)