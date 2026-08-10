Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested 62-year-old Manoharan Kandhasamy in Tamil Nadu, a fugitive on the run for over 12 years. He was wanted in a high-profile forgery case, had a bounty of ₹50,000, and was found running a poultry farm.

Fugitive Nabbed After 12 Years

In a major success for the Delhi Police Crime Branch, officers have arrested a 62-year-old man who had been on the run for over 12 years. Manoharan Kandhasamy, carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his head, was caught on 4 August 2026 from a poultry farm on the outskirts of Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, Tamil Nadu.

He was wanted in a high-profile forgery case involving fake letterheads of important political and government offices.

The Original Case and Disappearance

The story began in 2007 at Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi. A 65-year-old visitor from Hyderabad, Vijay Kumar, reported that gold ornaments and other valuables he had kept inside an almirah in his room at a dharamshala were stolen after the lock was broken. Police arrested Manoharan Kandhasamy, who originally belongs to Mangalore in Karnataka.

Although the stolen property was not recovered from him, a search of his belongings revealed several printed and blank letterheads that appeared to have been issued by eminent political offices and government authorities. When these documents were checked, they turned out to be completely fake and forged. This discovery pointed to a larger attempt to misuse official identities and documents.

As a result, a separate case under Sections 465 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in 2008 at the same police station. Because of the seriousness of the matter, both the theft and forgery cases were transferred to the Crime Branch for deeper investigation. Kandhasamy was arrested in connection with the forgery case and sent to judicial custody.

After about a month, the court granted him bail. Instead of facing trial, he deliberately stopped appearing before the court and absconded. In 2014, the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Patiala House Courts, New Delhi, declared him a Proclaimed Offender.

The Long Manhunt

Despite repeated efforts by investigators, he remained untraceable for years. Eventually, a reward of ₹50,000 was announced for any information that could lead to his arrest. A special team from the Central Range of the Crime Branch was formed to track him down. The team worked under the supervision of ACP Satendra Mohan and included Inspector Mahipal Singh, several sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables and a constable.

Head Constable Naveen played a key role by carefully examining electronic data and communication patterns. After more than a month of continuous technical surveillance and cross-checks, the team identified a mobile number actively being used by the accused in Tamil Nadu. Following this lead, officers carried out sustained field inquiries and surveillance in Tamil Nadu. Their efforts paid off when they located Kandhasamy at a godown on the outskirts of Tiruchengode, where he was running a poultry business. He was arrested on 4 August 2026 without resistance.

A New Life to Evade Arrest

During interrogation, Kandhasamy admitted that after getting bail, he chose to go underground because he was afraid of being sent back to jail and of a possible conviction. To avoid detection, he cut off contact with his old associates, changed his place of residence, moved to Tamil Nadu and started a new life with his family.

He settled in Tiruchengode, established a poultry farm that became the main source of income for his family, and carefully concealed his true identity and past from the authorities for more than a decade. Kandhasamy is around 62 years old, uneducated, married and the father of two children. He has been living with his family in Tamil Nadu for several years while managing a well-established poultry farm.

The arrest brings to an end a long and difficult manhunt that combined technical expertise with persistent fieldwork across state borders. Police said the case shows that even after many years, absconding accused can still be traced and brought to justice. (ANI)