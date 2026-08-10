Gangotri Dham witnessed a heavy pilgrim rush on Sawan’s second Monday as devotees arrived for Maa Ganga’s darshan. Uttarkashi Police managed queues and monitored crowd movement for safe and orderly pilgrimage.

There was a notable influx of devotees on the second Monday of Sawan at Gangotri Dham, as many devotees came there in search of blessings from Maa Ganga. Starting from the morning, the premises of the temple and its surroundings experienced an inflow of devotees.

As the number of devotees kept increasing, Uttarkashi Police took the task of crowd control into their hands.

Crowd Control by Uttarkashi Police amidst Increasing Devotee Influx

As devotees started coming in increasing numbers to Gangotri Dham, the members of Uttarkashi Police were positioned at different places to control the flow of devotees. The devotees were put in queues and were directed to move through the designated pathways to the temple. The whole arrangement was made to avoid crowding of devotees at specific places.

Queue System Guarantees Ordered Darshan

In view of the presence of a large number of devotees at the temple, it was necessary to organise the queue system properly. The devotees were supposed to follow their turn and progress along the designated queues. Police officers were continuously observing the movements of devotees and guiding them whenever necessary.

Special emphasis was paid to places where a possibility of crowding might arise. The aim was to facilitate the completion of darshan in an ordered manner and ensure easy movement inside the temple.

Pilgrims' Safety Is the First Priority

It is difficult to manage a crowd in the pilgrimage season, especially when devotees visit religious places together. During the visit to Uttarkashi, the police focused not only on crowd control but also on the safe movement of pilgrims inside the temple area. They were always present at significant points and assisted devotees in moving along designated paths.

Arrangements for Gangotri Yatra Keep an Eye On

According to the police, making arrangements that help in providing the devotees with safe and organized travel experience will remain one of the top priorities. These arrangements should be made so that the pilgrims can conduct their religious ceremonies in a peaceful manner.

Gangotri Dham is one of the most famous pilgrim spots in Uttarakhand and many devotees come here during the pilgrimage season. Crowd management and safe movement become a significant part of the arrangements due to increased footfall.

Uttarkashi police keep monitoring the situation focusing on queue management and crowd movement. The purpose is to strike a balance between increased footfall and safe darshan of the pilgrims.