Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini attacked Mamata Banerjee, alleging corruption and poor governance. He called her 'mad' and vowed that her 'gang' would face action, while asserting the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging corruption, poor governance, and failure to implement central welfare schemes, while asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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'Mamata Has Gone Mad,' Alleges Saini

Addressing a roadshow here in Hooghly district in support of BJP candidates, Saini claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is gripped by fear of exposure. "Mamata paagal hogyi hai (Mamata has gone mad) because of the corruption she committed, and she is afraid of her files... There is a gang with Mamata; action will be taken against that entire gang. All those files will be opened," he said, alleging that public money had been misused and that the leadership was now attempting to mislead voters.

On Central Forces Deployment

Referring to allegations about central forces during elections, Saini said the deployment of forces is a standard practice and dismissed TMC's objections. "I have said that they have become puzzled and they are making such statements to hide their shortcomings because the CRPF used to come earlier too, central force used to come at the time of elections, they are coming now too, but her hooliganism will not work anymore, nor will they let it work, strict action will be taken against it," he added.

TMC Accused of Failing on Women's Safety

He further accused the TMC government of failing to ensure women's safety. Referring to incidents such as Sandeshkhali and RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, and alleged misconduct cases in educational institutions, Saini said, "The atrocities they have caused against women... despite being a woman Chief Minister, such major incidents have happened, and the guilty were protected."

Saini Highlights Governance Contrast

Highlighting the BJP's governance model, the Haryana Chief Minister pointed to welfare schemes implemented in his state under the "double-engine" government framework. He cited financial assistance to women, subsidised LPG cylinders, procurement of crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), and healthcare coverage under Ayushman Bharat, stating that similar benefits have not reached people in West Bengal. "Many central schemes have not been implemented here... people are being deprived due to political reasons," he said, alleging that this has contributed to rising poverty and migration.

'Decades of Exploitation'

Saini further criticised both the Communist regime and the current TMC government, claiming that Bengal has suffered decades of exploitation, unemployment, and industrial decline.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.