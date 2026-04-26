BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav claims a 'distraught' Mamata Banerjee wants to create anarchy in WB. The remark follows a tense face-off between TMC and BJP supporters during rival rallies held by Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur.

BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav on Sunday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants to "create anarchy" in the state, claiming she is "distraught" over an expected loss in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

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Speaking on the reported chaos as Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari held rival rallies barely 100 metres apart in Bhabanipur, Ram Kripal Yadav said, "Mamata Banerjee has completely lost. She is distraught. That is why she wants to create a situation of anarchy. Now, a rally of some other party is taking place, and Mamata Banerjee goes there and is shouting, aiming to create a ruckus. It is visible that she has lost. That is why she is doing such things."

His remarks come amid heightened political tension in Bhabanipur, where the high-stakes electoral contest has intensified just days ahead of polling for the second phase.

Tensions Flare at Rival Bhabanipur Rallies

The constituency witnessed a tense atmosphere on Saturday as supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came face-to-face during parallel political events.

The incident unfolded just days before the crucial April 29 polling date, as the constituency's two primary contenders--Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari--held public meetings within earshot of each other.

The trouble began on Chakraberia Road when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly ended her speech and walked off the stage. Banerjee accused the BJP of deliberately using high-volume loudspeakers at Adhikari's nearby venue to drown out her address.

Expressing frustration over the "intentional disturbance," Banerjee apologised to her supporters before leaving the venue.

Following her departure, incensed TMC workers marched toward the BJP rally site. The two groups came face-to-face, engaging in a heated exchange of "Jai Bangla" and "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) and local police formed a human chain to separate the factions, eventually bringing the situation under control before physical violence could erupt.

Second Phase Polling Nears

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.