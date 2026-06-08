Farmers in Amritsar protested against an alleged urea and fertiliser shortage. The local unrest comes amid a global urea crisis, with Qatar's plants offline. The Indian government has launched a nationwide campaign to reduce fertiliser use.

Farmers Protest in Amritsar Over Shortage

Farmers held a demonstration in Amritsar on Monday to protest against the alleged shortage of urea and fertilisers.

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Amritsar Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Preetinder Singh stated that the police have put adequate security measures in place to maintain law and order. During the protest, demonstrators prepared to burn an effigy to register their grievances. "Today, the farmers are protesting here regarding some demands related to urea and fertilisers. The protesters have prepared to burn an effigy," Singh said. "We have made proper arrangements to ensure that the law and order situation does not deteriorate."

Global Urea Supply Under Strain

The global urea market is facing a potential crisis as Qatar's urea plants have remained offline since early March, compounded by Iranian gas cutoffs and force majeure declarations across Gulf exporters. Industry experts warn that the lack of diversification in the global urea supply chain has created a single chokepoint vulnerability, making it susceptible to disruptions. Earlier in March, QatarEnergy announced that it is stopping the production of some downstream products in the country, including urea, polymers, methanol, aluminium, and other products, amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

India's Response to Fertiliser Situation

Meanhwile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launch the Khet Bachao Abhiyan nationwide from June 1, responding to the Prime Minister's call to reduce excessive fertiliser use. The month-long campaign will run till June 30 and began from Ramsiya village in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan is reaching out to state Chief Ministers over phone and has written to all Chief Ministers seeking their cooperation.

Under the drive, the minister is touring the country for a month, visiting farms and interacting directly with farmers to push for balanced fertiliser use, soil health management and alternatives like nano-urea and organic inputs.

The outreach comes as the government recently reviewed fuel, fertiliser and other essential commodities on Wednesday amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. In the sixth meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers on West Asia, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Centre asserted that supplies across the country remain normal and urged citizens to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel and LPG. (ANI)